Our course, "Hybrid Electric Vehicles Technical System (Operation and Service)," offers a comprehensive understanding of HEVs, covering technical fundamentals, operational characteristics, maintenance protocols, and diagnostic methodologies. Participants will delve into the inner workings of hybrid systems, exploring how electric and internal combustion engines synergize to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.
Hybrid Electric Vehicles Technical System
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Describe the key components and systems unique to hybrid electric vehicles.
Identify routine maintenance procedures and safety protocols for HEVs.
Evaluate common HEV problems using diagnostic tools and techniques.
Synthesize new strategies for environmental impact reduction and safety enhancement in HEV operations.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
April 2024
4 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
Module 1 provides an introductory overview of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), covering their evolution, types of hybrid systems, key components, powertrain, energy management, control systems, and user interface.
What's included
10 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 2 focuses on providing a comprehensive understanding of the operation, maintenance, and safety considerations associated with hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). Learners will explore the unique driving dynamics, energy conservation strategies, regenerative braking systems, routine maintenance, safety procedures, battery care, diagnostic tools, and service techniques specific to HEVs.
What's included
10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 3 provides a comprehensive overview of the basic diagnostic procedures and techniques specific to hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). Through a series of video lessons and suggested readings, learners will gain insights into diagnostic tools, interpretation of diagnostic codes, identification of common issues, system-specific diagnostics for key components like batteries, motors, and power electronics, troubleshooting methodologies, and the utilization of data logging and analysis in HEV diagnostics.
What's included
10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 4 delves into advanced diagnostic techniques and problem-solving strategies tailored for Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs). It covers cutting-edge tools, intricate battery diagnostics, troubleshooting powertrain components, and addressing complex scenarios in HEV technology.
What's included
11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Instructor
Offered by
