Starweaver
Hybrid Electric Vehicles Technical System
Starweaver

Hybrid Electric Vehicles Technical System

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe the key components and systems unique to hybrid electric vehicles.

  • Identify routine maintenance procedures and safety protocols for HEVs.

  • Evaluate common HEV problems using diagnostic tools and techniques.

  • Synthesize new strategies for environmental impact reduction and safety enhancement in HEV operations.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

4 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Module 1 provides an introductory overview of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), covering their evolution, types of hybrid systems, key components, powertrain, energy management, control systems, and user interface.

What's included

10 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 2 focuses on providing a comprehensive understanding of the operation, maintenance, and safety considerations associated with hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). Learners will explore the unique driving dynamics, energy conservation strategies, regenerative braking systems, routine maintenance, safety procedures, battery care, diagnostic tools, and service techniques specific to HEVs.

What's included

10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 3 provides a comprehensive overview of the basic diagnostic procedures and techniques specific to hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). Through a series of video lessons and suggested readings, learners will gain insights into diagnostic tools, interpretation of diagnostic codes, identification of common issues, system-specific diagnostics for key components like batteries, motors, and power electronics, troubleshooting methodologies, and the utilization of data logging and analysis in HEV diagnostics.

What's included

10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 4 delves into advanced diagnostic techniques and problem-solving strategies tailored for Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs). It covers cutting-edge tools, intricate battery diagnostics, troubleshooting powertrain components, and addressing complex scenarios in HEV technology.

What's included

11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Prasanth Kumar Palani
11 Courses2,645 learners

Offered by

Starweaver

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions