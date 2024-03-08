Creating EV Charging Hubs - Innovative Infrastructure Design is a comprehensive course aimed at equipping learners with the knowledge and skills necessary to identify key design and implementation elements, of effective charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. As the world shifts towards sustainable transportation, the demand for efficient, accessible, and intelligent charging solutions is on the rise.
Creating EV Charging Hubs: Innovative Design
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Evaluate the importance and significance of electric vehicle charging infrastructure that promotes widespread technology adoption.
Examine charging infrastructure components and design for power capacity, site, charger choice, and grid integration.
Explore smart charging, including demand response, load management, V2G, and systems for efficient charging.
Evaluate different high power charging infrastructure designs for application for urban environments
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
December 2023
1 assignment
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There is 1 module in this course
This course addresses the critical need for well-designed charging infrastructure and explores the complexities involved in its planning, deployment, and integration with the electrical grid. The course also covers the various smart charging technologies, allowing you to evaluate more advanced methods to reach better operational efficiency. The course also discusses some emerging trends like wireless charging infrastructure, and challenges in developing such high-power systems.
What's included
10 videos4 readings1 assignment
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Electrical Engineering
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.