Creating EV Charging Hubs: Innovative Design
Creating EV Charging Hubs: Innovative Design

Taught in English

  • Evaluate the importance and significance of electric vehicle charging infrastructure that promotes widespread technology adoption.

  • Examine charging infrastructure components and design for power capacity, site, charger choice, and grid integration.

  • Explore smart charging, including demand response, load management, V2G, and systems for efficient charging.

  • Evaluate different high power charging infrastructure designs for application for urban environments

December 2023

1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

This course addresses the critical need for well-designed charging infrastructure and explores the complexities involved in its planning, deployment, and integration with the electrical grid. The course also covers the various smart charging technologies, allowing you to evaluate more advanced methods to reach better operational efficiency. The course also discusses some emerging trends like wireless charging infrastructure, and challenges in developing such high-power systems.

10 videos4 readings1 assignment

Prasanth Kumar Palani
13 Courses2,661 learners

