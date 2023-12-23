Coursera Instructor Network
Bridging the Gap: EV Grid Integration & V2G Systems
2 hours to complete
What you'll learn

  • Evaluate the concept of electric vehicle grid integration and its significance in the context of the electrical grid.

  • Participants will demonstrate effective problem-solving skills through critical thinking and collaborative decision-making.

  • Gain knowledge of V2G systems and their role in bidirectional power flow between electric vehicles and the grid.

  • Students will analyze, evaluate, and apply key principles of environmental conservation in real-world scenarios.

December 2023

There is 1 module in this course

This course provides learners with a comprehensive overview of the principles, technologies, and challenges associated with integrating EVs into the grid. Through engaging lessons, real-world examples, and expert insights, participants will explore the concept of grid integration, smart charging strategies, and the potential of V2G systems.

11 videos4 readings1 assignment

Instructor

Prasanth Kumar Palani
11 Courses2,645 learners

