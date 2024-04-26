Starweaver
Electric Vehicle Operation and Diagnosis
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Evaluate the components and systems of electric vehicles to understand their operational efficiencies and environmental impacts.

  • Describe the principles behind EV powertrains, battery management, and charging infrastructure to support vehicle performance and longevity.

  • Apply diagnostic tools and techniques to effectively troubleshoot and maintain electric vehicles, enhancing reliability and safety.

  • Stay updated on evolving electric vehicle technology, including diagnostic advancements, to remain current in the field of EV service and innovation.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

4 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

Learn the fundamentals of electric vehicles, including their evolution, key components, and basic workings, to establish a foundational understanding of EV technology.

10 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

This module provides comprehensive insights into the driving dynamics, energy efficiency, and maintenance requirements of electric vehicles (EVs), equipping learners with the knowledge to operate and maintain EVs effectively while optimizing performance and ensuring longevity.

10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 3 provides a comprehensive overview of basic diagnostics in electric vehicles (EVs), covering the use of diagnostic tools, interpretation of diagnostic codes, common EV issues, system-specific diagnostics, troubleshooting procedures, and customer service aspects.

10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Advanced EV Diagnostics and Problem Solving delves into sophisticated techniques for diagnosing and addressing complex issues in electric vehicles, preparing technicians for future challenges in the field.

11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Prasanth Kumar Palani
11 Courses2,645 learners

Offered by

