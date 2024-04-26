"Electric Vehicle Operation and Diagnosis" is a course tailored to meet the increasing demand for professionals skilled in troubleshooting electric vehicles (EVs). Participants will gain a solid understanding of EV fundamentals, system operations, and diagnostic techniques. The course emphasizes environmental benefits and sustainable practices in transportation.
Electric Vehicle Operation and Diagnosis
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Evaluate the components and systems of electric vehicles to understand their operational efficiencies and environmental impacts.
Describe the principles behind EV powertrains, battery management, and charging infrastructure to support vehicle performance and longevity.
Apply diagnostic tools and techniques to effectively troubleshoot and maintain electric vehicles, enhancing reliability and safety.
Stay updated on evolving electric vehicle technology, including diagnostic advancements, to remain current in the field of EV service and innovation.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
April 2024
4 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
Learn the fundamentals of electric vehicles, including their evolution, key components, and basic workings, to establish a foundational understanding of EV technology.
What's included
10 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
This module provides comprehensive insights into the driving dynamics, energy efficiency, and maintenance requirements of electric vehicles (EVs), equipping learners with the knowledge to operate and maintain EVs effectively while optimizing performance and ensuring longevity.
What's included
10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Module 3 provides a comprehensive overview of basic diagnostics in electric vehicles (EVs), covering the use of diagnostic tools, interpretation of diagnostic codes, common EV issues, system-specific diagnostics, troubleshooting procedures, and customer service aspects.
What's included
10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Advanced EV Diagnostics and Problem Solving delves into sophisticated techniques for diagnosing and addressing complex issues in electric vehicles, preparing technicians for future challenges in the field.
What's included
11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
Instructor
Offered by
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.