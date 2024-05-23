Starweaver
Innovations in Lithium Battery Technology
Starweaver

Innovations in Lithium Battery Technology

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify the components and types of lithium batteries.

  • Understand the chemical and functional principles of lithium batteries.

  • Analyze technological advancements and their implications.

  • Evaluate the environmental and market impacts of lithium battery technology.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

4 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Module 1 provides a comprehensive introduction to lithium batteries, covering their components, chemistry, historical evolution, and applications. Through a series of videos and suggested readings, learners gain a foundational understanding of lithium battery technology.

What's included

11 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 2 delves into the multifaceted landscape of lithium battery technology, exploring its applications across various sectors, recent technological advancements, and the challenges and opportunities it presents for the future.

What's included

10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 3 focuses on the intricate processes involved in manufacturing lithium batteries while ensuring stringent quality control measures. It also explores methods for streamlining manufacturing processes to enhance efficiency and productivity.

What's included

10 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 4 delves into the future of lithium battery technology, exploring emerging trends, global impacts, and envisioning the future of energy storage.

What's included

11 videos3 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Prasanth Kumar Palani
15 Courses3,439 learners

Offered by

Starweaver

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions