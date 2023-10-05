Arizona State University
Lithium Based Batteries
Arunachala Nadar Mada Kannan

What you'll learn

  • Participants will learn active materials, chemistry and manufacturing processes as they relate to Li based primary batteries.

There are 4 modules in this course

Module 1 provides the operation principles of Li primary batteries along with electrolyte in gaseous, liquid and solid forms. The major objective in this module is to learn about electrode active materials for Li-SO2, Li-SOCl2, Li-SO2Cl2, Li-FeS2, Li-MnO2, Li-I2 batteries and their performance. In addition, the objective is also to bring out the design features of Li-I2 batteries for cardiac pacemakers.

Module 2 provides the history of secondary Li-Ion batteries along with comparison of performance, safety and cycle life with other batteries. The major objective in this module is to learn about various anode and various cathode active materials along with the comparison of the batteries related to energy density, power density, cycle life, charging rates, etc. In addition, the objective is also to highlight portable, stationary and transportation applications.

Module 3 provides the history of solid electrolytes and all solid-state batteries along with comparison of performance, safety and cycle life with Li-ion batteries with solid polymer-, oxide- and sulfide-based Li-ion conducting electrolytes. The major objective in this module is to learn about advantages and disadvantages of solid-state batteries along with the strategy adopted for solving the issues related to interfacial resistance between the electrolyte-electrode interface. In addition, the objective is also to highlight the potential applications.

Arunachala Nadar Mada Kannan
