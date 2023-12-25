Primary and Secondary Batteries: This course will focus on fundamentals and basic operating principles of batteries; battery electrode active materials, performance, and life cycle evaluation; commercialization outlook of smart energy systems.
Primary and Secondary Batteries
Taught in English
What you'll learn
Participants will learn basic operating principles of battery design for maximizing energy and power density for automotive applications.
There are 4 modules in this course
Module 1 provides the basic definition of electrochemical aspects of batteries. The major objective in this module is to clearly understand the anode and cathode reactions in both the primary and secondary batteries. This module also provides details for learning the cell voltage and capacity values for anode and cathode materials. In addition, the objective is also to bring out the difference between primary and secondary batteries.
Module 2 provides the fundamental principles of batteries. The major objective in this module is to learn about the standard reduction potentials, electrochemical equivalent of electrode materials at standard conditions, as well as any operating conditions through Nernst Equation. This module also provides details for various operating factors influencing battery performance cycle life and calendar lives.
Module 3 provides the application areas and markets for both the primary and secondary batteries. The major objective in this module is to learn the importance of batteries in portable, stationary, and automotive application areas. In addition, the objective is also to bring out the major criteria for selecting batteries for any specific application.
