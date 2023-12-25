Arizona State University
Primary and Secondary Batteries
Arunachala Nadar Mada Kannan

What you'll learn

  • Participants will learn basic operating principles of battery design for maximizing energy and power density for automotive applications.

There are 4 modules in this course

2 videos2 readings

Module 1 provides the basic definition of electrochemical aspects of batteries. The major objective in this module is to clearly understand the anode and cathode reactions in both the primary and secondary batteries. This module also provides details for learning the cell voltage and capacity values for anode and cathode materials. In addition, the objective is also to bring out the difference between primary and secondary batteries.

8 videos1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Module 2 provides the fundamental principles of batteries. The major objective in this module is to learn about the standard reduction potentials, electrochemical equivalent of electrode materials at standard conditions, as well as any operating conditions through Nernst Equation. This module also provides details for various operating factors influencing battery performance cycle life and calendar lives.

13 videos1 assignment

Module 3 provides the application areas and markets for both the primary and secondary batteries. The major objective in this module is to learn the importance of batteries in portable, stationary, and automotive application areas. In addition, the objective is also to bring out the major criteria for selecting batteries for any specific application.

11 videos1 reading1 assignment1 peer review

Instructor

Arunachala Nadar Mada Kannan
Arizona State University
