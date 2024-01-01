Profile

Arunachala Nadar Mada Kannan

Professor

    Bio

    Arunachala Nadar Mada Kannan earned his PhD degree from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, in 1990, with a focus on metal/air batteries and alkaline fuel cells. Dr. Kannan is a professor in the Polytechnic School of the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University, USA, specializing in low temperature fuel cells, Li-ion batteries for automotive and stationary applications. Before his current position, Dr. Kannan worked as Chief Scientist at Hoku Scientific, Inc. in Hawaii designing and developing fuel cells for electric vehicles until July 2005. Dr. Kannan publishes extensively and presents regularly on batteries, fuel cells and H2 technologies at national/international conferences. He serves as an Associate Editor of the International Journal of Hydrogen Energy, as well as on other editorial boards. In addition, Dr. Kannan is also serving as the Chief Scientist at Zero Electric Vehicles (ZEV) since January 2021, with his 30 years of experience in battery and fuel cell industry and academia. At ZEV, he plays a key role in developing highly efficient battery (manufactured by LG Energy Solutions and KORE Power) package systems for range extension along with longer cycle/calendar life of the world class ZEV’s vehicle platforms.

    Courses - English

    Batteries and Electric Vehicles

    Battery Comparison, Manufacturing, and Packaging

    Lithium Based Batteries

    Primary and Secondary Batteries

    Zn and Ni Based Batteries

