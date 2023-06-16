Arizona State University
Zn and Ni Based Batteries
Arizona State University

Zn and Ni Based Batteries

Battery Technologies Specialization

Taught in English

Arunachala Nadar Mada Kannan

Instructor: Arunachala Nadar Mada Kannan

What you'll learn

  • Participants will learn active materials, chemistry and manufacturing processes in various Zn and Ni battery selection and size applications.

This course is part of the Battery Technologies Specialization
There are 4 modules in this course

1 video2 readings

Module 1 provides the characteristics of various Zn-based batteries comprising Zn-MnO2, Alkaline MnO2 and Zn-Air batteries. The major objective in this module is to learn about the anode and cathode reactions in both the primary and secondary batteries. In addition, the objective is also to bring out the recent major developments of rechargeable Zn-based batteries such as alkaline MnO2 and Zn-Air batteries.

11 videos1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Module 2 provides the characteristics of Ni-Cd and Ni-MH batteries. The major objective in this module is to learn about the Ni, Cd and MH electrode active materials, electrochemical characteristics reactions in both the primary and secondary batteries. In addition, the objective is also to bring out the unique design aspects for making the Ni-Cd and Ni-MH batteries sealed.

10 videos1 assignment

Module 3 provides the operation characteristics of lead acid batteries along with state of charge estimation. The major objective in this module is to learn about the Pb anode and PbO2 cathode reactions as well as lead acid battery performance. In addition, the objective is also to bring out the unique design features of sealed lead acid batteries for various applications.

11 videos1 reading1 assignment1 peer review

Instructor

Arunachala Nadar Mada Kannan
Arizona State University
5 Courses6,164 learners

