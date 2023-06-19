This Specialization is about building an in-depth understanding of Batteries in Electric Vehicles Scenarios. The courses comprise topics such as Batteries and their types, applications, architecture, Cell Chemistries, Battery Charging its Modes & Standards, Battery Management Systems, Cell Balancing, Wire Harness, and Battery Connectors.
Applied Learning Project
This Specialization will include a lab project in Course 5. Learners will select a topic from one of the five courses and prepare a lab report on developments in technology, current research, potential environmental impacts etc. Reports will be peer reviewed and submitted in module five of course five.