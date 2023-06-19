Arizona State University
Battery Technologies Specialization
Arizona State University

Battery Technologies Specialization

Introduces batteries in electric vehicle scenarios. Critically analyze battery management systems

Taught in English

Arunachala Nadar Mada Kannan

Instructor: Arunachala Nadar Mada Kannan

2,708 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 5 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.7

(60 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Course 1: Participants will learn basic operating principles of battery design for maximizing energy and power density for automotive applications.

  • Course 2: Participants will learn active material, chemistry and manufacturing processes in various Zn and Ni battery selection and size application.

  • Course 3: Participants will learn active materials, chemistry and manufacturing processes as they relate to Li based primary batteries.

  • Course 4: Participants will learn components of battery management systems, cell balancing, state of charge and state of health estimation.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Specialization - 5 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.7

(60 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from Arizona State University
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 5 course series

Primary and Secondary Batteries

Course 17 hours4.8 (20 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Participants will learn basic operating principles of battery design for maximizing energy and power density for automotive applications.

Skills you'll gain

Category: battery management systems
Category: battery charging
Category: Electric Vehicles
Category: battery types

Zn and Ni Based Batteries

Course 27 hours

What you'll learn

  • Participants will learn active materials, chemistry and manufacturing processes in various Zn and Ni battery selection and size applications.

Skills you'll gain

Category: battery management systems
Category: battery charging
Category: Electric Vehicles
Category: battery types

Lithium Based Batteries

Course 36 hours4.8 (16 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Participants will learn active materials, chemistry and manufacturing processes as they relate to Li based primary batteries.

Skills you'll gain

Category: battery management systems
Category: battery charging
Category: Electric Vehicles
Category: battery types

Battery Comparison, Manufacturing, and Packaging

Course 47 hours

What you'll learn

  • Participants will learn components of battery management systems, cell balancing, state of charge and state of health estimation.

Skills you'll gain

Category: battery management systems
Category: battery charging
Category: Electric Vehicles
Category: battery types

Batteries and Electric Vehicles

Course 58 hours4.5 (29 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Participants learn aspects of battery performance in zero emission vehicles, EV charger networks, and standards & regulatory requirements.

Skills you'll gain

Category: battery management systems
Category: battery charging
Category: Electric Vehicles
Category: battery types

Instructor

Arunachala Nadar Mada Kannan
Arizona State University
5 Courses6,227 learners

Offered by

Arizona State University

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions