University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Estimation, General Statistics, Graph Theory, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Operations Research, Probability & Statistics, Research and Design, Simulation, Strategy and Operations, Thought
4.5
(928 reviews)
Advanced · Specialization · 3+ Months
Chemical engineering is the scientific field that deals with producing and manufacturing chemical products. Engineers in this discipline work to develop new chemical compounds and products as well as to improve existing chemicals. Chemical engineers also design the equipment and plants that manufacture chemical products. You can see chemical engineering at work in the energy sector, the pharmaceutical industry, and the food science field, among other areas of study. If you choose chemical engineering as a career, you'll work with more than just chemistry—you'll call upon knowledge of biology, physics, and mathematics as well.
Chemical engineering is a rewarding field of work that makes a difference in people's lives. You can help develop innovative new materials or make discoveries that improve current products. As you study chemical engineering, you'll develop a wide range of knowledge and skills, and what you learn can take you in multiple career directions. Chemical engineers can work for large or small corporations and make good money doing what they love.
When you have a thorough knowledge of chemical engineering, you can find work in a number of engineering and scientific fields. You'll find chemical engineering jobs in laboratories or in factories, as well as in multiple industries. Chemical engineers put their skills to work in the petroleum industry, the mining sector, and the pharmaceutical field. Municipal departments like waste management and water and sewer agencies also need chemical engineers. You can also help develop new products and materials if you have a background in chemical engineering.
When you take online courses on Coursera, you can start with a general chemistry course or branch out to more specialized subjects like materials science, energy production, and nuclear power facility construction. Courses can help you learn about natural gas, nuclear power plants, chemical biology, and renewable energy as well.