University of California, Davis
Introduction to Process Safety and Risk Analysis
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Jason White

Instructor: Jason White

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

4 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

After this module, you will be able to recognize and understand the importance of the study of process safety in the chemical process industry. You will be able to examine and become familiar with important historical events that have shaped the study of chemical process safety and you will be equipped with important resources necessary for the study of chemical process safety.

At the end of this module, you will be identify risk involved in various activities related to the chemical process industry, as well as evaluate this risk using checklist analysis. You will be able to manage risk using safeguards and continue to use lessons from past chemical process safety incidents to inform the implementation of safer solutions and work practices.

At the end of this module, you will be able to apply probability theory to estimate the failure frequencies of equipment and safeguards. You will be able to construct event trees and make calculations for the probabilities of result occurrences. You will also continue to use lessons from past chemical process safety incidents to inform the implementation of safer solutions and work practices.

At the end of this module, you will be able to construct fault trees and make calculations for the probabilities of event occurrences and be able to identify independent layers of protection. You will be able to use layer of protection analysis to perform risk assessment and apply inherently safer design principles.

Instructor

2 Courses561 learners

