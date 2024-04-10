This course aims to provide process safety experience for engineers, particularly relevant to chemical engineering but applicable to any field involving process operations. This course introduces you to the important, practical, value-added skills and information that will aid your career, or preparation for a career, in chemical process engineering. These skills include an understanding of how to identify, evaluate, assess, and mitigate hazards or risks in the chemical process industry. You will gain insight and skills as you study mistakes of the past and discover how risk and safety will become a bigger and more important part of your decision-making process, both at work and at home.
Introduction to Process Safety and Risk Analysis
After this module, you will be able to recognize and understand the importance of the study of process safety in the chemical process industry. You will be able to examine and become familiar with important historical events that have shaped the study of chemical process safety and you will be equipped with important resources necessary for the study of chemical process safety.
5 videos1 reading1 quiz4 discussion prompts
At the end of this module, you will be identify risk involved in various activities related to the chemical process industry, as well as evaluate this risk using checklist analysis. You will be able to manage risk using safeguards and continue to use lessons from past chemical process safety incidents to inform the implementation of safer solutions and work practices.
6 videos2 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts
At the end of this module, you will be able to apply probability theory to estimate the failure frequencies of equipment and safeguards. You will be able to construct event trees and make calculations for the probabilities of result occurrences. You will also continue to use lessons from past chemical process safety incidents to inform the implementation of safer solutions and work practices.
4 videos1 reading1 quiz1 discussion prompt
At the end of this module, you will be able to construct fault trees and make calculations for the probabilities of event occurrences and be able to identify independent layers of protection. You will be able to use layer of protection analysis to perform risk assessment and apply inherently safer design principles.
9 videos1 quiz2 discussion prompts
