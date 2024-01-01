Dr. Jason R. White is an Associate Professor of Teaching in the Department of Chemical Engineering at the University of California, Davis. Dr. White has been a faculty member at UC Davis since 2015 after receiving his Ph.D. from the University of Connecticut. He teaches courses in chemical process design and economics, process safety, chemical engineering professionalism, and bioseparations. He has also taught both junior and senior level chemical engineering laboratory courses. Jason has been voted “Professor of the Year” by the chemical engineering students at UC Davis on three different occasions. He also received a “Best Poster Award” in the Chemical Engineering Division for his presentation of “Using Active Learning and Group Design Activities to Increase Student Perceptions of a Course’s Educational Value” at the 2019 American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE) conference. Jason has taken a keen interest in process safety education in an effort better prepare chemical engineering students for the workforce. In 2016, he was fortunate to be able to participate in a process safety bootcamp hosted by the Center for Chemical Process Safety (CCPS) at the Chevron refinery in Richmond, CA. This inspired him to greatly increase the level of process safety education in the chemical engineering program at UC Davis and helped give him the tools to do so. He was also fortunate to have representatives from CCPS host a virtual process safety bootcamp for the students of UC Davis in Fall 2021. In addition to his work in chemical process design and chemical process safety education, Jason has helped lead the creation of the CHEM E CAD and Industrial Automation club at UC Davis. He has sought to develop authentic, project-based learning experiences for his students in his courses. He also serves as the accreditation lead for the chemical engineering program at UC Davis. Away from work, Jason and his wife Chelsee are busy (in a good way) raising six children, Teà, Amaryn, Vianney, Joshua, Dominic, and Josephine. Jason and his family enjoy spending time with their church community and developing their homestead in Auburn, CA using sustainable agricultural practices.