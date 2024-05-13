University of California, Davis
Predictive Models for Toxic Chemical Releases
University of California, Davis

Predictive Models for Toxic Chemical Releases

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Jason White

Instructor: Jason White

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

12 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

4 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

After this module, you will be able to describe the terms that make up the mechanical energy balance. You will be able to apply the mechanical energy balance to derive a simple source model for a liquid leak through a hole and be able to extend the simple source model for liquid leak through a hold to account for a situation where the change in liquid level is significant. You will also be able to incorporate frictional losses in piping systems into liquid source model derivation.

What's included

9 videos4 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt

After this module, you will be able to apply the mechanical energy balance to derive a simple source model for a gas leak through a hole. You will also be able to use models of adiabatic and isothermal gas or vapor flows through pipes and understand challenges with deriving models for such flows. You will be able to estimate volatile vapor component concentrations in enclosed spaces and assess the potential for hazardous concentrations and be able to describe source model selection for scenarios involving flashing liquids.

What's included

8 videos4 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt

After this module, you will be able to describe air dispersion and the parameters required to describe it. You will be able to formulate neutrally buoyant plume dispersion models. You'll also be able to perform calculations using plume models and use results to identify potential hazardous situations and propose prevention/mitigation measures if necessary.

What's included

6 videos2 readings1 assignment

After this module, you will be able to formulate neutrally buoyant puff models and be able to describe isopleths and how they are used in evaluating puff models. You will be able to perform calculations using puff models and use results to identify potential hazardous situations and propose prevention/mitigation measures if necessary.

What's included

7 videos4 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Jason White
University of California, Davis
3 Courses791 learners

Offered by

University of California, Davis

Recommended if you're interested in Chemistry

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions