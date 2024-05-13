Discover the core principles of process safety and risk analysis in chemical engineering through our dynamic course. Gain expertise in modeling liquid and gas leaks, accurately assessing potential material releases, and calculating downwind exposures to toxic chemicals using state-of-the-art dispersion models. This course equips chemical engineers with essential skills to evaluate and mitigate hazardous concentrations effectively, ensuring industrial process safety. From theoretical foundations to practical applications, participants will learn to propose prevention measures and advance their careers in chemical engineering. Join us to elevate your proficiency in process safety and make a meaningful impact in the field.
Predictive Models for Toxic Chemical Releases
After this module, you will be able to describe the terms that make up the mechanical energy balance. You will be able to apply the mechanical energy balance to derive a simple source model for a liquid leak through a hole and be able to extend the simple source model for liquid leak through a hold to account for a situation where the change in liquid level is significant. You will also be able to incorporate frictional losses in piping systems into liquid source model derivation.
After this module, you will be able to apply the mechanical energy balance to derive a simple source model for a gas leak through a hole. You will also be able to use models of adiabatic and isothermal gas or vapor flows through pipes and understand challenges with deriving models for such flows. You will be able to estimate volatile vapor component concentrations in enclosed spaces and assess the potential for hazardous concentrations and be able to describe source model selection for scenarios involving flashing liquids.
After this module, you will be able to describe air dispersion and the parameters required to describe it. You will be able to formulate neutrally buoyant plume dispersion models. You'll also be able to perform calculations using plume models and use results to identify potential hazardous situations and propose prevention/mitigation measures if necessary.
After this module, you will be able to formulate neutrally buoyant puff models and be able to describe isopleths and how they are used in evaluating puff models. You will be able to perform calculations using puff models and use results to identify potential hazardous situations and propose prevention/mitigation measures if necessary.
