This Specialization is intended for engineers, particularly chemical engineers, but applicable to anyone seeking to develop process safety experience involving process operations. Through four courses, you will cover evaluation of risk and potential process hazard scenarios, toxic chemical impacts, dispersion, fire/explosion, and prevention/mitigation measures including pressure relief systems, inherently safer design, and more which will aid you in gaining important, practical, value-added skills and information that will aid your career, or preparation for a career, in chemical process engineering.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will have the opportunity to evaluate potential process hazards and their consequences and consider the health, environmental, and social impacts of process safety and design. Learners will use related mathematical simulation techniques to design aspects of pressure relief, flare, and other mitigation systems.