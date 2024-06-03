University of California, Davis
Chemical Hazards and Process Safety Specialization
University of California, Davis

Chemical Hazards and Process Safety Specialization

Chemical Process Safety Fundamentals . Process safety experience for engineers, particularly relevant to chemical engineering but applicable to any field involving process operations.

Taught in English

Jason White

Jason White

3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Advanced level

Recommended experience

4 months at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Consider various impacts of process safety & design; determine key measures related to chemical dispersion, fires, & explosions.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

June 2024

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from University of California, Davis
3 course series

Introduction to Process Safety and Risk Analysis

Course 18 hours5.0 (14 ratings)

What you'll learn

Chemical Hazards: Toxicology & Reactivity

Course 28 hours

What you'll learn

Predictive Models for Toxic Chemical Releases

Course 312 hours

What you'll learn

Instructor

Jason White
University of California, Davis
3 Courses

Offered by

University of California, Davis

