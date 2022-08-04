An appreciation of thermodynamics is required to become a chemical and biomolecular engineer. Thermodynamics can assess the viability of a process and is one of the curriculum's most essential topics. The principles are utilized in following engineering courses (kinetics, mass transfer, design, materials) and are applicable to numerous engineering disciplines. The increased emphasis on energy usage and transformation as a result of rising demand, diminishing supply, and global warming necessitates that the engineers who will tackle these issues have a firm grasp of thermodynamics.
Chemical Engineering Thermodynamics 1Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
About this Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Week 1
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 53 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Week 2
3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 99 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Week 3
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 59 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete
Week 4
4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 51 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
