Course 1 first explores the basics of both macroscopic and microscopic thermodynamics from a postulatory point of view. In this view, the meaning of temperature, thermodynamic pressure and chemical potential are especially clear and easy to understand. In addition , the development of the Fundamental Relation and its various transformations leads to a clear path to property relations and to the concept of ensembles needed to understand the relationship between atomic and molecular structural properties and macroscopic properties. We then explore the relationship between atomic and molecular structure and macroscopic properties by taking a statistical point of view. Using a postulatory approach, the method for doing this is made clear. This leads to the development of the partition function which describes the distribution of molecular quantum states as a function of the independent, macroscopic thermodynamic properties.
- Mechanical Engineering
- Chemistry
- Fluid Mechanics
- Quantum Mechanics
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
In this module we explore the basics of macroscopic thermodynamics from a postulatory point of view. In this view, the meaning of temperature, thermodynamic pressure and chemical potential are especially clear and easy to understand. In addition, the development of the Fundamental Relation and its various transformations leads to a clear path to property relations.
We then explore the relationship between atomic and molecu-lar structure and macroscopic properties by taking a statistical point of view. Using apostulatory approach, the method for doing this is made clear. This leads to the devel-opment of the partition function which describes the distribution of molecular quantumstates as a function of the independent, macroscopic thermodynamic properties.
Here we explore microscopic thermodynamics from a postulatory point of view. We introduce the concept of ensembles as needed to understand the relationship between atomic and molecular structural properties and macroscopic properties. This leads to the partition function which relsates the distribution of molecular quantum states as a function of the independent, macroscopic thermodynamic properties.
Very Much interesting and Problem solving is the challenging. Need some more references in solving Problems. Which will help the learners concentrate more.
Very complete introductory course to a statistical thermodynamics
The fundamentals of the micro and macro thermodynamics world is now known by me.
I am really satisfied by doing this online course,
This specialization was developed for the mechanical or aerospace engineering advanced undergraduate graduate or graduate student who already has a strong background in undergraduate engineering thermodynamics and is ready to tackle the underlying fundamentals of the subject. It is designed for those entering advanced fields such as combustion, high temperature gas dynamics, environmental sciences, or materials processing, or wishes to build a background for understanding advanced experimental diagnostic techniques in these or similar fields. It covers the relationship between macroscopic and microscopic thermodynamics and derives properties for gases, liquids and solids. It also covers non-equilibrium behavior as found in kinetic theory and chemical kinetics. The main innovation is the use of the postulatory approach to introducing fundamental concepts and the very clear connection between macroscopic and microscopic thermodynamics. By introducing basic ideas using postulates, students are given a very straightforward way to think about important concepts, including entropy and temperature, ensembles and quantum mechanics.
