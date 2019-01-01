John W. Daily, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder, works mainly in the area of combustion and reacting flows. Applications include propulsion, wildland fire, biomass utilization, and material processing. We seek to understand the behavior of reacting systems in order to provide better control, increase safety and reduce harmful health effects. In addition, Professor Daily is interested in medical instrumentation and is a founder of Precision Biopsy, a company developing optical methods of cancer diagnosis.