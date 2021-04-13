About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Statistical Thermodynamics Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Gases
  • Solids
  • Thermodynamics
  • Liquids
  • Mechanical Engineering
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Transport Properties of Ideal Gases

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 42 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Spectroscopic Methods

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 64 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Chemical Kinetics and Combustion

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 61 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM NON-EQUILIBRIUM APPLICATIONS OF STATISTICAL THERMODYNAMICS

About the Statistical Thermodynamics Specialization

Statistical Thermodynamics

Frequently Asked Questions

