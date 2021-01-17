By Ma Y•
Jan 17, 2021
First of all, Kudo to Prof. John W. Daily for preparing so many slides and do the recording. I found the content quite useful to me as a PG chemical engineering student. However, the reason why I only give it 3-star is that its poor course organization. Compared to some other data science courses I took in Coursera, this course lacks TA to maintain it. Many quiz answers are simply wrong, and there is no guidance provided, which makes the practical part of this course extremely unfriendly. I believe in order to let our chemical engineer stay on track, much improvement is needed for the assessment part of this whole specialization.
By Johan E G P•
Jul 5, 2020
units reqired for answers are wrong
By Kasuntha M•
Apr 14, 2021
Great course to learn about Non-Equilibrium Applications of Statistical Thermodynamic. I highly recommend this course.
By Benjamin C C•
Jul 11, 2020
I loved the speciality, it was very practical with good and advanced exercises. Great!
By Enrique A M•
Oct 3, 2020
Mil gracias Maestro Jonh-, Mil gracias Coursera.
By Odedo N B•
Jul 4, 2020
Arigato!
By Sumit M•
Jun 10, 2020
valuable
By Pranavkumar D•
Mar 29, 2022
ok
By Jovi K•
Jul 31, 2020
The course is actually great, although I and as I understand from the Discussion Forum, many of the learning are having issues with QUIZES. Hope you huys fix those soon. The video sessions are great and Thanks for this course.
By Allan J G V•
Apr 28, 2020
By far the best course in the Specialization program. I loved it, and hated it, quizzes are difficult, and that's cool, you need to learn.