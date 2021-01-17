Chevron Left
4.4
stars
78 ratings
10 reviews

Course 5 of Statistical Thermodynamics explores three different applications of non-equilibrium statistical thermodynamics. The first is the transport behavior of ideal gases, with some discussion of transport in dense gases and liquids. It starts with simple estimates of the transport properties of an ideas gas. It then introduces the Boltzmann Equation and describes the Chapman-Enskog solution of that equation in order to obtain the transport properties. It closes with a discussion of practical sources of transport properties. Spectroscopic methods have become increasingly common as a way of determining the thermodynamic state of a system. Here we present the underlying concepts of the subject and explores how spectroscopy can be used to determine thermodynamic and flow properties. Chemical kinetics are important in a variety of fluid/thermal applications including combustion, air quality, fuel cells and material processing. Here we cover the basics of chemical kinetics, with a particular focus on combustion. It starts with some definitions, including reaction rate and reaction rate constant. It then explores methods for determining reaction rate constants. Next, systems of reactions, or reaction mechanisms, are explored, including the oxidation of hydrogen and hydrocarbon fuels. Finally, computational tools for carrying out kinetic calculations are explored....

By Ma Y

Jan 17, 2021

First of all, Kudo to Prof. John W. Daily for preparing so many slides and do the recording. I found the content quite useful to me as a PG chemical engineering student. However, the reason why I only give it 3-star is that its poor course organization. Compared to some other data science courses I took in Coursera, this course lacks TA to maintain it. Many quiz answers are simply wrong, and there is no guidance provided, which makes the practical part of this course extremely unfriendly. I believe in order to let our chemical engineer stay on track, much improvement is needed for the assessment part of this whole specialization.

By Johan E G P

Jul 5, 2020

units reqired for answers are wrong

By Kasuntha M

Apr 14, 2021

Great course to learn about Non-Equilibrium Applications of Statistical Thermodynamic. I highly recommend this course.

By Benjamin C C

Jul 11, 2020

I loved the speciality, it was very practical with good and advanced exercises. Great!

By Enrique A M

Oct 3, 2020

Mil gracias Maestro Jonh-, Mil gracias Coursera.

By Odedo N B

Jul 4, 2020

Arigato!

By Sumit M

Jun 10, 2020

valuable

By Pranavkumar D

Mar 29, 2022

ok

By Jovi K

Jul 31, 2020

The course is actually great, although I and as I understand from the Discussion Forum, many of the learning are having issues with QUIZES. Hope you huys fix those soon. The video sessions are great and Thanks for this course.

By Allan J G V

Apr 28, 2020

By far the best course in the Specialization program. I loved it, and hated it, quizzes are difficult, and that's cool, you need to learn.

