About this Course

2,184 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Theory: Classical Thermodynamics

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 40 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Theory: Introduction to Statistics and Statistical Thermodynamics

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 18 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Theory: Non-interacting systems

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 50 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Theory: Interacting systems

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 30 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM STATISTICAL THERMODYNAMICS: MOLECULES TO MACHINES

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder