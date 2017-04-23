Modern engineering research focuses on designing new materials and processes at the molecular level. Statistical thermodynamics provides the formalism for understanding how molecular interactions lead to the observed collective behavior at the macroscale.
Statistical Thermodynamics: Molecules to MachinesCarnegie Mellon University
About this Course
2,184 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: French, Portuguese (European), Russian, English, Spanish
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: French, Portuguese (European), Russian, English, Spanish
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Theory: Classical Thermodynamics
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 40 min)
2 hours to complete
Theory: Introduction to Statistics and Statistical Thermodynamics
2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 18 min)
1 hour to complete
Theory: Non-interacting systems
1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 50 min)
1 hour to complete
Theory: Interacting systems
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 30 min)
Reviews
- 5 stars40%
- 4 stars35.55%
- 3 stars6.66%
- 2 stars2.22%
- 1 star15.55%
TOP REVIEWS FROM STATISTICAL THERMODYNAMICS: MOLECULES TO MACHINES
by SSJun 30, 2018
This course is advanced level stuff.You got to have high understanding of probability distributions and also a lot of integral calculus is required.
View all reviews
by HKApr 23, 2017
Not bad, but would be better if the course could explain more on the details.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.