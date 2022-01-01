About this Specialization

This specialization was developed for the mechanical or aerospace engineering advanced undergraduate graduate or graduate student who already has a strong background in undergraduate engineering thermodynamics and is ready to tackle the underlying fundamentals of the subject. It is designed for those entering advanced fields such as combustion, high temperature gas dynamics, environmental sciences, or materials processing, or wishes to build a background for understanding advanced experimental diagnostic techniques in these or similar fields. It covers the relationship between macroscopic and microscopic thermodynamics and derives properties for gases, liquids and solids. It also covers non-equilibrium behavior as found in kinetic theory and chemical kinetics. The main innovation is the use of the postulatory approach to introducing fundamental concepts and the very clear connection between macroscopic and microscopic thermodynamics. By introducing basic ideas using postulates, students are given a very straightforward way to think about important concepts, including entropy and temperature, ensembles and quantum mechanics.
English
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Fundamentals of Macroscopic and Microscopic Thermodynamics

4.3
stars
225 ratings
54 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Quantum Mechanics

4.5
stars
644 ratings
126 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Ideal Gases

4.5
stars
130 ratings
20 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Dense Gases, Liquids and Solids

4.5
stars
106 ratings
15 reviews

University of Colorado Boulder

