About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Statistical Thermodynamics Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Gases
  • Solids
  • Thermodynamics
  • Liquids
  • Mechanical Engineering
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Statistical Thermodynamics Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

The Configuration Integral

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Thermodynamic Stability

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

The radial distribution function, thermodynamic properties, and MD simulations of liquid properties

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 3 readings
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Crystalline Solids

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DENSE GASES, LIQUIDS AND SOLIDS

View all reviews

About the Statistical Thermodynamics Specialization

Statistical Thermodynamics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder