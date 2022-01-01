University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Estimation, General Statistics, Graph Theory, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Operations Research, Probability & Statistics, Research and Design, Simulation, Strategy and Operations, Thought
4.5
(928 reviews)
Advanced · Specialization · 3+ Months
Thermodynamics is the area of physical science that deals with heat and how it relates to other forms of energy. Scientists who study thermodynamics observe how heat—or thermal energy—converts into other forms of energy and how it interacts with matter. If you study thermodynamics, you're looking at the properties of heat, temperature, and conductivity and how all three react in different environments. When you conduct an experiment in thermodynamics, you're making large scale observations on the relationship between heat, temperature, and work with mechanical energy, chemical energy, electrical energy, and other forms of energy.
A working knowledge of thermodynamics will open your understanding of how heat behaves under different circumstances. Whether you're inside or outdoors, the temperature affects nearly everything you do, from what you wear to what you eat and drink. If you're interested in why heat acts the way it does in different environments, you'll want to study thermodynamics. If you're looking for a career in physical science, it's crucial to have an understanding of thermodynamics and how systems of heat and temperature work because thermodynamics explains more about the world than other disciplines of physics.
There are plenty of career paths from engineering to academics where a knowledge of thermodynamics can be a benefit to you. Multiple jobs in the field of engineering call for experience with the study of thermodynamics, because engineers must understand how heat and energy affect the systems they design. Careers in the aerospace industry require a thorough knowledge of thermodynamics as well. You can also apply your experience with learning thermodynamics in the academic arena, whether you're in the research field or in the classroom environment.
When you take online courses on Coursera in thermodynamics, you'll learn both the principles that undergird the study of heat and energy and the practical applications of what you're discovering. Courses on Coursera are facilitated by instructors from the top minds from prestigious worldwide institutions like Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Manchester, and the Georgia Institute of Technology. You can learn on your own time and pace, and you'll be confident in the knowledge you gain from our classes. You'll be able to use your newfound expertise in thermodynamics in a career that you'll love.