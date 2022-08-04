- The ability to use principles of phase diagrams to predict microstructures and properties of metals and alloys for technological applications
- The ability to explain the role of materials engineers in contemporary engineering practice for technological applications
- The ability to use Crystal Structures Mechanical Properties of Metals Tensile Testing and Failures for technological applications
- The ability to utilize reshape and property control of metals for technological applications
- Explain the role of materials engineers in contemporary engineering practice for technological applications.
Materials Science for Technological Application Specialization
Course emphasis on atom bonding and crystal structure. Examine the role of materials in contemporary engineering practice.
Offered By
What you will learn
The role of materials engineers in contemporary engineering practice.
Crystal Structures, Mechanical Properties of Metals, Tensile Testing, and Failures.
Explore Shape and Property Control of Metals.
The role of materials engineers in contemporary engineering practice.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will complete a project based on industry experiences. This project will serve as a basis for learners to effectively demonstrate the application of material science methodology. The structure of the course and the step-by-step process is designed to ensure learner success.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.