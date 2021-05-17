This course serves as an introduction to the physics of energy and momentum. Upon completion, learners will have an understanding of how mathematical laws and conservation principles describe the motions and interactions of objects all around us. They will gain experience in solving physics problems with tools such as graphical analysis, algebra, vector analysis, and calculus. The course follows the typical progression of topics of a first-semester university physics course: Kinematics, Newton’s Laws, Energy, and Momentum. Each of five modules contains reading links to a free textbook, complete video lectures, conceptual quizzes, and a set of homework problems. Once the modules are completed, the course ends with an exam. With 100 brief lectures and over 100 problems, this comprehensive course is similar in detail and rigor to those taught on-campus. It will thoroughly prepare learners for their upcoming introductory physics courses, or more advanced courses in physics.
A solid familiarity with algebra and trigonometry, as well as prior courses in the series.
Learners will be prepared to critically evaluate real-world data and information regarding energy and motion.
Learners can apply mathematical laws to the motions of objects under a variety of physical circumstances.
Learners will be prepared for more advanced courses in physics.
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
A new approach mechanics: tracking a quantity that describes the ability to do work.
This module contains the exam that covers Forces and Kinematics. The style is very similar to the homework problems sets, except you must complete it on your own.
About the Introduction to Mechanics Specialization
This specialization is for learners who are interested in first-year, university-level physics. Through three courses, you will gain a foundation in mechanics including motion, forces, energy, momentum, rotational motion, and gravitation. With 100 brief lectures and over 100 problems, this comprehensive specialization is similar in detail and rigor to what is taught in on-campus courses. It will thoroughly prepare learners for their upcoming introductory physics courses, or more advanced studies.
