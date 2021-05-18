Learner Reviews & Feedback for Physics 101 - Energy and Momentum by Rice University
This course serves as an introduction to the physics of energy and momentum. Upon completion, learners will have an understanding of how mathematical laws and conservation principles describe the motions and interactions of objects all around us. They will gain experience in solving physics problems with tools such as graphical analysis, algebra, vector analysis, and calculus. The course follows the typical progression of topics of a first-semester university physics course: Kinematics, Newton’s Laws, Energy, and Momentum. Each of five modules contains reading links to a free textbook, complete video lectures, conceptual quizzes, and a set of homework problems. Once the modules are completed, the course ends with an exam. With 100 brief lectures and over 100 problems, this comprehensive course is similar in detail and rigor to those taught on-campus. It will thoroughly prepare learners for their upcoming introductory physics courses, or more advanced courses in physics....
By Nguyen D L
May 18, 2021
I love all the lectures, especially the SPT (Stupid Physics Trick). Professor Hafner and team make Physics fun and and educational.