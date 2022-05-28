About this Course

4,093 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Introduction to Mechanics Specialization
Intermediate Level

A solid familiarity with algebra and trigonometry, as well as prior courses in the series.

Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learners will be prepared to critically evaluate real-world data and information regarding motion.

  • Learners can apply mathematical laws to the motions of objects under a variety of physical circumstances.

  • Learners will be prepared for more advanced courses in physics.

Skills you will gain

  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Problem Solving
  • Physics
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Introduction to Mechanics Specialization
Intermediate Level

A solid familiarity with algebra and trigonometry, as well as prior courses in the series.

Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Rotational Motion

8 hours to complete
26 videos (Total 162 min), 6 readings, 19 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Angular Momentum

7 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 146 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Universal Gravitation

6 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 76 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Rotational Motion and Gravitation EXAM

6 hours to complete
1 video (Total 8 min)

About the Introduction to Mechanics Specialization

Introduction to Mechanics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder