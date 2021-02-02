By Gabriel G•
Feb 2, 2021
Excellent course, excellent professor. Looking forward for the follow up courses on more advanced physics, I fully enjoyed this review, even though I had a few issues with the automatic grading system, which in some cases was wrong. But all in all, an excellent course by an excellent professor.
Thank you Jason!
By Marc B•
Mar 5, 2022
Excellent lectures, stimulating HW and exam problems... but the forum is brain-dead, the staff completely absent and the grader will not accept the scientific notation.