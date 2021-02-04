About this Course

23,843 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

UNSW Sydney (The University of New South Wales)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction and Basic Tools

5 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Velocity and Acceleration

4 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Motion in Two Dimensions

4 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Newton's Laws of Motion

7 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes

