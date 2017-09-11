An introduction to physics in the context of everyday objects.
How Things Work: An Introduction to PhysicsUniversity of Virginia
About this Course
Offered by
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Introduction
Start here!
Skating
Professor Bloomfield examines the principle of inertia through skate boarding. Objects at rest tend to remain at rest while objects in motion, tend to remain in motion. Why does a stationary skater remain stationary? Why does a moving skater tend to continue moving? How can we describe the fluid, effortless motion of a coasting skater? How does a skater start, stop, or turn? Why does a skater need ice or wheels in order to skate? Physics concepts covered include Newton's first and second laws and 5 physical quantities: position, velocity, acceleration, force, and mass.
Falling Balls
Professor Bloomfield examines the physics concepts of gravity, weight, constant acceleration, and projectile motion working with falling balls.
Ramps
Professor Bloomfield examines the physics concepts of Newton's third law including conserved quantities, support forces, work, energy, and mechanical advantage working with ramps.
Reviews
- 5 stars85.85%
- 4 stars10.82%
- 3 stars1.99%
- 2 stars0.54%
- 1 star0.78%
TOP REVIEWS FROM HOW THINGS WORK: AN INTRODUCTION TO PHYSICS
Loved this course I thought it was a great course for the Introduction to Physics. It was easy enough to understand and Lu had a strong passion for what he was teaching. All in all great course. 10/10
i learnt a lot from this course, things I never wondered about, I thank Mr.Bloomfield and encourage him to continue teaching physics. I am waiting for another season for how things work.
The course was utilized as a template for teaching physics in an after school program. I enjoyed taking the class and obtained some creative ideas for teaching basic physics principles.
Excellent Course for someone who seeks to learn Physics and its applications. Professor Bloomfield is Exceptional as he explains concepts with practical examples. Definitely a highly worthy course!!!
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.