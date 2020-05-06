The depth and breadth of electromagnetism, the foundation for many fields including materials science, electrical engineering, and physical chemistry, requires a long, steep, and steady learning curve. This course aims to bridge the gap between the fundamental principles taught in electromagnetism and its practical application to specific fields such as materials, physics, and chemistry related to energy storage and harvesting.
This course is part of the Electrodynamics Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) was established in 1971 by the Korean government as the nation’s first research-intensive graduate school for science, engineering and technology. It has now grown into one of the world’s best universities, delivering top notch education and research programs for undergraduate and graduate students. KAIST encourages interdisciplinary and convergent research across a wide spectrum of disciplines, as well as strong collaborations with industry and global institutions.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction and Basics of Electrostatics
In this module, electrodynamics is introduced by examining the different forces and explaining which are related to electric forces. Furthermore, fields are defined and we differentiate between scalar and vector fields. We cover laws that constitute electrodynamics, specifically Maxwell's equations and the Lorentz force. After explaining how these topics can be illustrated, we also cover how relativity relates to the subject material.
Introduction to Differential Calculus of Vector Fields
This module mainly covers the mathematics behind differential forms of equations. We introduce the ∇ operator and show how it can be used in mathematics. Then, the ∇ operator is proved to be a vector. The Maxwell equations are rewritten in derivative form, and the concepts of divergence and curl are introduced. Finally, we examine the Laplace operator, and other forms of the ∇ operator applied twice.
Introduction to Vector Integral Calculus
This module explains line integrals and presents some equations where they are important. We explain what the flux and circulation of a field are conceptually and how they can be obtain using the divergence and curl through Gauss' and Stokes' theorems respectively. Finally, we explain the qualities of divergence and curl free fields.
Introduction to Electrostatic Solutions
This module covers how to simplify Maxwell's equations in the scenario of electrostatics. Then, we discuss how the electric potential can be used and why using a relative value is useful for certain calculations. The flux out of different geometries is presented, as well as how to display field lines and equipotential surfaces.
Reviews
- 5 stars75.04%
- 4 stars20.43%
- 3 stars2.71%
- 2 stars1.08%
- 1 star0.72%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ELECTRODYNAMICS: AN INTRODUCTION
A very well composed introductory course in electrodynamics. Thanks to the professor
This course builds a solid base to study electrodynamics further. The course closely follows Feynman lectures.
This was really a great course. The Course is really helpful for one who really want to understand Electrodynamics on Macroscopic and Microscopic level.
It seems to me that the quality of explanation becomes lower on week 5 . Beside that , it was really helpful and clear and open minded to me .
About the Electrodynamics Specialization
If you want to apply electrodynamics to your materials research project, this Specialization will help you do so. Electromagnetic force is one of the fundamental forces that hold atoms and molecules together, which are the building blocks of any materials.In four courses, you will learn the foundations of electrodynamics starting from the nature of electrical force up to the level of in-depth solutions of Maxwell equations. We will walk you through vector calculus, concepts of field, flux and circulation, electrostatics, and magnetostatics as well as electrodynamics. By the end of this Specialization you will understand four beautiful equations organized by Maxwell in a full picture. Special relativity will be covered as well to grasp the idea that magnetism is a relativistic effect of electricity. The approach taken in this Specialization complements traditional approaches, covering a fairly complete treatment of the physics of electricity and magnetism, and adds Feynman’s unique and vital approach of grasping a whole picture of the physical universe. In addition, this Specialization uniquely bridges the gap between the knowledge of electrodynamics and its practical applications to research in materials science, information technology, electrical engineering, chemistry, chemical engineering, energy storage, energy harvesting, and other materials related fields.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.