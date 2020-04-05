About this Course

6,702 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Electrodynamics Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Electrodynamics Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The Laws of Induction

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 92 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

The Maxwell Equations

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 78 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Maxwell's Equations in Free Space

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 55 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Maxwell's Equations with Currents and Charges

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 84 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ELECTRODYNAMICS: IN-DEPTH SOLUTIONS FOR MAXWELL’S EQUATIONS

View all reviews

About the Electrodynamics Specialization

Electrodynamics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder