About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Electrodynamics Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The Electric Field in Various Circumstances

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 59 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Electric Field in Various Circumstances (cont'd)

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Electrostatic Energy

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 56 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Dielectrics

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 49 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

