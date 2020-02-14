This course is a continuation of Electrodynamics: An Introduction. Here, we will cover different methods of calculating an electric field. In addition, we will introduce polarization, dielectrics, and how electric fields create dipoles.
This course is part of the Electrodynamics Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) was established in 1971 by the Korean government as the nation’s first research-intensive graduate school for science, engineering and technology. It has now grown into one of the world’s best universities, delivering top notch education and research programs for undergraduate and graduate students. KAIST encourages interdisciplinary and convergent research across a wide spectrum of disciplines, as well as strong collaborations with industry and global institutions.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Electric Field in Various Circumstances
The primary focus of the first portion of this module is the concept of dipole moments, both for a single molecule and an arbitrary distribution. The equations for both the potential and the electric field of a dipole are derived within the first part of the lecture. This lecture also describes the method of images and how it can be applied to solving the electric field from different geometries.
The Electric Field in Various Circumstances (cont'd)
In this module, we cover how to solve for 2D electric fields, and also introduce some basic applications for electrostatics. We describe how imaginary numbers can be used to plot the electric field and equipotential surfaces. Then, we discuss how concepts such as natural resonance, potential distribution, and grid spacing can help design modern devices and experiments.
Electrostatic Energy
This module introduces the importance of electrostatic energy and describes how to evaluate it. It also covers how to use the concept of virtual work and how that can be used to find force; specifically we examine this in respect to capacitors. Finally, we discuss where the electrostatic energy can be located.
Introduction to Dielectrics
In the first module concerning dielectrics, we discuss what constitutes a dielectric material and how their presence effects the operation of a capacitor. Then, we cover many ways to characterize a dielectric such as susceptibility and displacement. Finally, we investigate the forces on a dielectric with respect to the capacitor.
Reviews
- 5 stars83.44%
- 4 stars12.41%
- 3 stars3.44%
- 1 star0.68%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ELECTRODYNAMICS: ANALYSIS OF ELECTRIC FIELDS
I am a 12th grade student and still I was able to Understand everything\n\nThe course was beautifully presented
Great course, very clear. Thank you for nice lectures.
Very greatly taught course dear professor! Got solved many puzzles that I had in my mind! Thank you so much! God bless you!
Excellent course offered by Korean advanced of science and technology
About the Electrodynamics Specialization
If you want to apply electrodynamics to your materials research project, this Specialization will help you do so. Electromagnetic force is one of the fundamental forces that hold atoms and molecules together, which are the building blocks of any materials.In four courses, you will learn the foundations of electrodynamics starting from the nature of electrical force up to the level of in-depth solutions of Maxwell equations. We will walk you through vector calculus, concepts of field, flux and circulation, electrostatics, and magnetostatics as well as electrodynamics. By the end of this Specialization you will understand four beautiful equations organized by Maxwell in a full picture. Special relativity will be covered as well to grasp the idea that magnetism is a relativistic effect of electricity. The approach taken in this Specialization complements traditional approaches, covering a fairly complete treatment of the physics of electricity and magnetism, and adds Feynman’s unique and vital approach of grasping a whole picture of the physical universe. In addition, this Specialization uniquely bridges the gap between the knowledge of electrodynamics and its practical applications to research in materials science, information technology, electrical engineering, chemistry, chemical engineering, energy storage, energy harvesting, and other materials related fields.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.