Basic knowledge of calculus, highschool level physics and chemistry related to materials science and engineering will help the students understand some of the topics in the Specializaiton.
Electrodynamics Specialization
Launch Your Career in Electrodynamics. The goal of Electrodynamics is to not only teach electromagnetism but also introduce some mathematical tools which can be used to solve problems in the subject.
Offered By
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The purpose behind this particular project is learning to apply the concepts of Electrodynamics. Therefore, we ask you to apply the equations and concepts you learned designing or improving a process relating to your own work or a topic you are interested in.
You will have a chance to write a short paper on any research topic that uses the knowledge you learned in this Specialization. Through this project, you will learn hands on how to apply the electrodynamics in your current or future research.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Electrodynamics: An Introduction
The depth and breadth of electromagnetism, the foundation for many fields including materials science, electrical engineering, and physical chemistry, requires a long, steep, and steady learning curve. This course aims to bridge the gap between the fundamental principles taught in electromagnetism and its practical application to specific fields such as materials, physics, and chemistry related to energy storage and harvesting.
Electrodynamics: Analysis of Electric Fields
This course is a continuation of Electrodynamics: An Introduction. Here, we will cover different methods of calculating an electric field. In addition, we will introduce polarization, dielectrics, and how electric fields create dipoles.
Electrodynamics: Electric and Magnetic Fields
This course is a continuation of Electrodynamics: An Introduction and Electrodynamics: Analysis of Electric Fields. Here, we will introduce magnetostatics and relate it to the material we learned previously. In addition, we will cover the basics of the electromotive force and how it can be used to build different devices.
Electrodynamics: In-depth Solutions for Maxwell’s Equations
This course is the fourth course in the Electrodynamics series, and is directly proceeded by Electrodynamics: Electric and Magnetic Fields. Previously, we have learned about visualization of fields and solutions which were not time dependent. Here, we will return to Maxwell's Equations and use them to produce wave equations which can be used to analyze complex systems, such as oscillating dipoles. We will also introduce AC circuits, and how they can be simplified, solved, and applied.
Offered by
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) was established in 1971 by the Korean government as the nation’s first research-intensive graduate school for science, engineering and technology. It has now grown into one of the world’s best universities, delivering top notch education and research programs for undergraduate and graduate students. KAIST encourages interdisciplinary and convergent research across a wide spectrum of disciplines, as well as strong collaborations with industry and global institutions.
