About this Specialization

If you want to apply electrodynamics to your materials research project, this Specialization will help you do so. Electromagnetic force is one of the fundamental forces that hold atoms and molecules together, which are the building blocks of any materials.In four courses, you will learn the foundations of electrodynamics starting from the nature of electrical force up to the level of in-depth solutions of Maxwell equations. We will walk you through vector calculus, concepts of field, flux and circulation, electrostatics, and magnetostatics as well as electrodynamics. By the end of this Specialization you will understand four beautiful equations organized by Maxwell in a full picture. Special relativity will be covered as well to grasp the idea that magnetism is a relativistic effect of electricity. The approach taken in this Specialization complements traditional approaches, covering a fairly complete treatment of the physics of electricity and magnetism, and adds Feynman’s unique and vital approach of grasping a whole picture of the physical universe. In addition, this Specialization uniquely bridges the gap between the knowledge of electrodynamics and its practical applications to research in materials science, information technology, electrical engineering, chemistry, chemical engineering, energy storage, energy harvesting, and other materials related fields.
How the Specialization Works

Electrodynamics: An Introduction

Electrodynamics: Analysis of Electric Fields

Electrodynamics: Electric and Magnetic Fields

Electrodynamics: In-depth Solutions for Maxwell’s Equations

Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)

