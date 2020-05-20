Chevron Left
This course is a continuation of Electrodynamics: An Introduction. Here, we will cover different methods of calculating an electric field. In addition, we will introduce polarization, dielectrics, and how electric fields create dipoles. Learners will • Be able to apply symmetry and other tools to calculate the electric field. • Understand what susceptibility, polarization, and dipoles are. Additionally, students will learn to visualize Maxwell equations in order to apply the derived mathematics to other fields, such as heat/mass diffusion and meso-scale electromechanical properties, and to create patents that could lead to potential innovations in energy storage and harvesting. The approach taken in this course complements traditional approaches, covering a fairly complete treatment of the physics of electricity and magnetism, and adds Feynman’s unique and vital approach to grasping a picture of the physical universe. Furthermore, this course uniquely provides the link between the knowledge of electrodynamics and its practical applications to research in materials science, information technology, electrical engineering, chemistry, chemical engineering, energy storage, energy harvesting, and other materials related fields....

SH

Nov 16, 2020

Very greatly taught course dear professor! Got solved many puzzles that I had in my mind! Thank you so much! God bless you!

FJ

Jul 13, 2020

I am a 12th grade student and still I was able to\n\nUnderstand everything\n\nThe course was beautifully presented

By RAJESH P G

May 20, 2020

Dear Prof Hong. Thank you very much for such a nice and brilliant lecture. I completed your first and second courses of electrodynamics on electrodynamics. i.e Electrodynamics: An introduction and Electrodynamics: Analysis of Electric field. I got so motivated and learnt many new things from your lecture that i studied whole day on the second chapter Electrodynamics: Analysis of Electric field. Thank you very very much for creating me more interest on the subject matter. Looking forward to take your others courses on Electrodynamics. I would be grateful if you could suggest me some book or sent me some important book on electrodynamics. My email id is rayessprakash@gmail.com

By Tyler N

May 5, 2021

Lectures and course content were straightforward and organized. Professor did well at conveying information. My 3-star rating is for the lack of application and practice opportunity of the course materials. The homework/quizzes are mostly a knowledge check taken directly from the lectures. Any math is plug-and-chug and does not involve manipulation of equations or advanced problem solving. Course 1 introduces the use of integrals and PDEs, but all practice never advances beyond simple algebra.

By Joel K

Feb 4, 2022

Great course with a great pair of instructors. Well structured and plenty of access to course materials with video and PDF lectures provided. Easy to follow and grasp the topics in the course with very reasonable assignments that help verify and further your understanding.

By Sachinth H

Nov 17, 2020

Very greatly taught course dear professor! Got solved many puzzles that I had in my mind! Thank you so much! God bless you!

By Fadil A A J

Jul 14, 2020

I am a 12th grade student and still I was able to

Understand everything

The course was beautifully presented

By Трибунская К Е

Mar 28, 2020

Хороший курс. Но, не владея техническим английским, пройти его достаточно сложно.

By Vuthaluru S

May 18, 2020

Excellent course offered by Korean advanced of science and technology

By José C V

Sep 15, 2020

Me agrado mucho la parte de obtener los campos eléctricos, Gracias!

By Paulo H d S

Feb 15, 2020

Great course, very clear. Thank you for nice lectures.

By yatindra k g

Apr 7, 2019

It helps me lot in understanding my concept.

By Thái D N D

Dec 31, 2018

It's very useful for me!

By Paul D C

May 2, 2022

the subject was amazing

By 윤석중

Apr 2, 2019

Thank you professor!!

By Hoon

Aug 15, 2019

Thank you so much !

By Sri P M

Jun 10, 2020

good and needful

By Rajkishor K

Apr 2, 2020

Better Course

By Dr B S B N

Jul 9, 2021

Very Good

By Vinothkumar

Jul 17, 2020

Great one

By shoaib a

Apr 8, 2020

exellent

By vaibhavi p

Jul 18, 2020

Good

By SHAHID A S

Jun 6, 2020

good

By V R K

Jun 3, 2020

good

By ANJANEYULU

May 11, 2020

Good

By Sarfuddin A T

Apr 7, 2021

This is an useful course in studying the dielectrics constant of gas and condensed matter. The lectures by by Prof Seunbum H are informative. However the sound quality of the video needs improvement. And I don't think that his lectures needs the help from his teaching assistant.

By PRAKASH Y

Apr 27, 2020

nice

