This course is a continuation of Electrodynamics: An Introduction and Electrodynamics: Analysis of Electric Fields. Here, we will introduce magnetostatics and relate it to the material we learned previously. In addition, we will cover the basics of the electromotive force and how it can be used to build different devices.
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) was established in 1971 by the Korean government as the nation’s first research-intensive graduate school for science, engineering and technology. It has now grown into one of the world’s best universities, delivering top notch education and research programs for undergraduate and graduate students. KAIST encourages interdisciplinary and convergent research across a wide spectrum of disciplines, as well as strong collaborations with industry and global institutions.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Electrostatic Analogs
This module covers the how electrodynamic solutions can be used to find solutions applicable to other fields. We describe how electrodynamics is comparable to heat transfer, membrane physics, neutron diffusion, and other natural phenomenon. Through these comparisons, understanding of other physics can be realized.
Magnetostatics
This module introduces magnetostatics, and the magnetic field outside of different geometries, and how relativity can be used to understand magnetic forces. To lead into this, we will describe how to characterize current in a wire and while doing this, attention will again be drawn to the similarities between electrostatics and magnetostatics
The Magnetic Field in Various Situations
This lecture introduces the concept of the magnetic vector potential, which is analogous to the electric potential. We explain the distribution of the magnetic potential and how to use it when solving for the electric field. The magnetic dipole is also introduced and the Biot-Savart law is described.
Assessing the Vector Potential
In the first part of this module, we explore the topic of energy and work in the context of electrodynamics. Then we explain the usefulness of the magnetic vector potential (A) and why it is a real field. Finally, we tie these concepts with quantum mechanical electrodynamics, and reveal equations that are useful beyond the scope of statics.
This course is very depply understanding of Electric and Magnetic phenomenon. Also very hard but very useful for research works. I am strongly recommend this course.
Very good method of teaching about electrodynamics
Problems are not easy but it’s good time to be with EM fields
Am worried about week-5, second and fifth answers.....but finally I submitted answers
About the Electrodynamics Specialization
If you want to apply electrodynamics to your materials research project, this Specialization will help you do so. Electromagnetic force is one of the fundamental forces that hold atoms and molecules together, which are the building blocks of any materials.In four courses, you will learn the foundations of electrodynamics starting from the nature of electrical force up to the level of in-depth solutions of Maxwell equations. We will walk you through vector calculus, concepts of field, flux and circulation, electrostatics, and magnetostatics as well as electrodynamics. By the end of this Specialization you will understand four beautiful equations organized by Maxwell in a full picture. Special relativity will be covered as well to grasp the idea that magnetism is a relativistic effect of electricity. The approach taken in this Specialization complements traditional approaches, covering a fairly complete treatment of the physics of electricity and magnetism, and adds Feynman’s unique and vital approach of grasping a whole picture of the physical universe. In addition, this Specialization uniquely bridges the gap between the knowledge of electrodynamics and its practical applications to research in materials science, information technology, electrical engineering, chemistry, chemical engineering, energy storage, energy harvesting, and other materials related fields.
