Learner Reviews & Feedback for Electrodynamics: Electric and Magnetic Fields by Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)

4.8
stars
200 ratings
46 reviews

This course is a continuation of Electrodynamics: An Introduction and Electrodynamics: Analysis of Electric Fields. Here, we will introduce magnetostatics and relate it to the material we learned previously. In addition, we will cover the basics of the electromotive force and how it can be used to build different devices. Learners will • Be able to use solutions from electric fields and relate them to other subjects (heat transfer, diffusion, membrane modeling) • Understand Maxwell's equations in the context of magnetostatics • Be introduced to energy and quantum mechanics relating to magnetic forces By relating the concepts in this lecture to other fields, such as heat/mass diffusion, and describing their potential applications, we hope to make this course applicable to our students careers. Because this course covers both basic concepts and device construction, we have designed it to be useful for researchers and industry professionals alike. The approach taken in this course complements traditional approaches, covering a fairly complete treatment of the physics of electricity and magnetism, and adds Feynman’s unique and vital approach to grasping a picture of the physical universe. Furthermore, this course uniquely provides the link between the knowledge of electrodynamics and its practical applications to research in materials science, information technology, electrical engineering, chemistry, chemical engineering, energy storage, energy harvesting, and other materials related fields....

UZ

Feb 18, 2021

This course is very depply understanding of Electric and Magnetic phenomenon. Also very hard but very useful for research works. I am strongly recommend this course.

RG

May 26, 2020

Thank you Prof. for delivering such a nice lectures. Looking Forward to take the next courses soon.

By 윤석중

Apr 2, 2019

Thank you professor~

Even though lecture are little bit difficult, I knew a lot of knowledge

By Shashi K R R

May 1, 2020

This is some what in-depth course. You can learn magneto statics clearly without any doubt.

By Jose D M

May 30, 2019

Is very good and important for increase the knowledge about the fields in electrodynamics

By M F

Sep 11, 2020

this caurse helps me to increase skills in electric and magnetic fields

By Mohammad A

Oct 6, 2019

I enjoyed this course.

By Avinash K

Apr 11, 2020

good

By Bindu C

Oct 18, 2020

Thank you professor for your nice presentation. Actually content is covered in the advanced level and Professor has presented the topics vector potential and relativistic electromagnetism in a very interesting and comfortable way that I enjoyed the course very well.This course have the standard to be a credit course.Professor has made that much dedicated effort to transact the content. Thank you Professor and thank you teaching assistant Melodie.

By UMESH S Z

Feb 19, 2021

This course is very depply understanding of Electric and Magnetic phenomenon. Also very hard but very useful for research works. I am strongly recommend this course.

By Ms.K.Maheswari D

Jul 1, 2020

Am worried about week-5, second and fifth answers.....but finally I submitted answers

By Mr. A S

Jun 21, 2020

Well explained i learnt so many new things, thanking you to providing this resource

By Jimin O

Apr 5, 2019

Problems are not easy but it’s good time to be with EM fields

By Bhumireddi s

May 21, 2020

it is very good to develop skill in electromagnetic theory

By Joel K

Mar 7, 2022

Great course. Covers theory and application in detail.

By Shubham M A

May 8, 2020

Learned about electrodynamics and various properties.

By Vinothkumar

Aug 3, 2020

Exceptional one, very good informative and learning

By Purshotam K

Jun 23, 2020

Very good method of teaching about electrodynamics

By Sachinth H

Nov 18, 2020

Enjoyed the course. A great professor!

By �Asma K

Jun 13, 2020

very GOOD , KEEP IT UP. Exellent SIR.

By BILGREAD B

Apr 30, 2021

Thanks for the online courses

By swetha

Jul 27, 2020

nice explanation by mentors

By Emmanuel C

Jul 6, 2021

Great, I'm satisfied!! :)

By Md A R

May 6, 2020

I enjoyed this course..

By p c

Jun 3, 2020

Very good for learning

By Kaushal D

Jul 11, 2020

Excellent Training!

