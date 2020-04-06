Chevron Left
Back to Electrodynamics: In-depth Solutions for Maxwell’s Equations

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Electrodynamics: In-depth Solutions for Maxwell’s Equations by Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)

4.8
stars
103 ratings
24 reviews

About the Course

This course is the fourth course in the Electrodynamics series, and is directly proceeded by Electrodynamics: Electric and Magnetic Fields. Previously, we have learned about visualization of fields and solutions which were not time dependent. Here, we will return to Maxwell's Equations and use them to produce wave equations which can be used to analyze complex systems, such as oscillating dipoles. We will also introduce AC circuits, and how they can be simplified, solved, and applied. Learners will: • Have a complete understanding of Maxwell's Equations and how they relate to the magnetic and electric potentials. • Be able to solve problems related to moving charges, and add relativistic corrections to the equations • Understand the different components in AC circuits, and how their presence can change the function of the circuit. The approach taken in this course complements traditional approaches, covering a fairly complete treatment of the physics of electricity and magnetism, and adds Feynman’s unique and vital approach to grasping a picture of the physical universe. Furthermore, this course uniquely provides the link between the knowledge of electrodynamics and its practical applications to research in materials science, information technology, electrical engineering, chemistry, chemical engineering, energy storage, energy harvesting, and other materials related fields....

Top reviews

SA

Sep 13, 2020

I did all the courses in this specialization.\n\nThank you so much. I used to have an electromagnetism-phobia , but now I'm confident.

RK

Apr 5, 2020

I felt this was a valuable course and allowed me to get a good grasp of how statistics can be applied

Filter by:

1 - 23 of 23 Reviews for Electrodynamics: In-depth Solutions for Maxwell’s Equations

By Rajkishor K

Apr 6, 2020

I felt this was a valuable course and allowed me to get a good grasp of how statistics can be applied

By Shrey B 1

Jun 8, 2020

A great course whose excellent explanations allowed me to get good grasp on the concepts presented

By Abhishek B

Jul 27, 2020

I learned a lot from Coursera. I am from Physics background. This course really helped me to understand in depth concepts. This is the best course available on coursera. Thanks a lot to Professor Seungbum Hong, who teach Electrodynamics very nicely.

By Sariha N A

Sep 13, 2020

I did all the courses in this specialization.

Thank you so much. I used to have an electromagnetism-phobia , but now I'm confident.

By Dr. P H K

May 27, 2020

Excellent explaination of concepts, in mere future I shall be happy to attend more lectures on it

By T V

Apr 29, 2020

This course is very much useful to the Engineering Graduates

By A P R

Apr 29, 2020

Interesting points are came to know this course. Thank you

By Joel K

Apr 27, 2022

Great learning experience with good teaching methods!

By RAVICHANDER B

May 2, 2020

Its a great course i have done so far.......

By MOHAMMED A Q

Jan 12, 2021

its was very nice to attend this course....

By SENTHILKUMAR D

Jun 7, 2020

Thanks for the wonderful course.

By Anna M

May 7, 2020

thanks sir it is very usefull

By Ms. H V

Jun 2, 2020

Diligent explanation.

By Sayyad A

Jun 10, 2020

nice experience

By Sumit M

Jun 4, 2020

great course

By Sridhar G

May 28, 2020

GOOD COURSE

By RAVI K S

May 28, 2020

Good course

By 121810501002 P M

Oct 1, 2020

good

By K P K

Jul 27, 2020

Good

By V R K

Jun 7, 2020

good

By SP M

May 3, 2020

Nice

By talloju v p

Apr 23, 2020

good

By ONGOLU V P R

Nov 23, 2020

This course gave all the information about Maxwell's ,equation learned a lot from this course.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder