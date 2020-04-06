SA
Sep 13, 2020
I did all the courses in this specialization.\n\nThank you so much. I used to have an electromagnetism-phobia , but now I'm confident.
RK
Apr 5, 2020
I felt this was a valuable course and allowed me to get a good grasp of how statistics can be applied
By Rajkishor K•
Apr 6, 2020
By Shrey B 1•
Jun 8, 2020
A great course whose excellent explanations allowed me to get good grasp on the concepts presented
By Abhishek B•
Jul 27, 2020
I learned a lot from Coursera. I am from Physics background. This course really helped me to understand in depth concepts. This is the best course available on coursera. Thanks a lot to Professor Seungbum Hong, who teach Electrodynamics very nicely.
By Sariha N A•
Sep 13, 2020
By Dr. P H K•
May 27, 2020
Excellent explaination of concepts, in mere future I shall be happy to attend more lectures on it
By T V•
Apr 29, 2020
This course is very much useful to the Engineering Graduates
By A P R•
Apr 29, 2020
Interesting points are came to know this course. Thank you
By Joel K•
Apr 27, 2022
Great learning experience with good teaching methods!
By RAVICHANDER B•
May 2, 2020
Its a great course i have done so far.......
By MOHAMMED A Q•
Jan 12, 2021
its was very nice to attend this course....
By SENTHILKUMAR D•
Jun 7, 2020
Thanks for the wonderful course.
By Anna M•
May 7, 2020
thanks sir it is very usefull
By Ms. H V•
Jun 2, 2020
Diligent explanation.
By Sayyad A•
Jun 10, 2020
nice experience
By Sumit M•
Jun 4, 2020
great course
By Sridhar G•
May 28, 2020
GOOD COURSE
By RAVI K S•
May 28, 2020
Good course
By 121810501002 P M•
Oct 1, 2020
good
By K P K•
Jul 27, 2020
Good
By V R K•
Jun 7, 2020
good
By SP M•
May 3, 2020
Nice
By talloju v p•
Apr 23, 2020
good
By ONGOLU V P R•
Nov 23, 2020
This course gave all the information about Maxwell's ,equation learned a lot from this course.