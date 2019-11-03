RV
Jul 20, 2016
Great course. Good explanations and examples. The quizes and tests are not very easy sometimes, but they do you let think again. Very enjoyable! Just the course I was looking for a long time!
Feb 4, 2021
This course is really great for aspiring physicists and engineers. This made me more interested in this this field and helped me in visualizing the inner workings of the universe.
By Jason K•
Nov 3, 2019
The videos are great and easy to follow.
The questions are significantly harder than anything introduced in the videos. While they give you just enough to answer the questions, there's no build-up to the hard questions. This slowed down my learning pace significantly as a result which was frustrating.
By Rohit B•
Feb 11, 2018
Great examples and material. Some of the links may not work or are not targeted at the beginner student.
By Andrew J A•
Aug 10, 2021
The way the tests accept the answers can lead to a very frustrating experience. The test would mark my answers wrong for no reason. Sometimes I would change nothing between tests and get the previously marked incorrect answer correct. Besides this glitch however this course was great.
By Hiari I•
Sep 20, 2015
This is an amazing coarse. I find it similar with applied mathematics, and I enjoy the lectures. Although the lectures deal with difficult topics, they still somehow seem to seep in to my brain nice and easy. I find enjoyment taking the tests. They always take the five minute videos and take it to a whole different level. Sometimes the levels seem intimidating, but as I continue I always find myself in awe. Mechanics truly is astounding.
By Todd T D•
Nov 17, 2019
I loved this course! I'm a high school math teacher in Mandalay, Myanmar, I'm teaching A Level mechanics soon so I enrolled to get additional insight into mechanics. This course goes beyond A Level, it was both interesting and challenging. Highly recommended1
By César A V H•
Nov 18, 2017
This course was amazing, enough challenging with great support material, the teacher does an extraordinary effort for us to learn and show us the theory with real-life examples. Everything was very clear
By Brent L•
Oct 5, 2019
You never explain answers to the quiz problems?! If I need spend 20 minutes, for each problem, digging in the Internet for assistance, what value are you providing! Good bye
By Lluis O•
May 6, 2017
This curse will guide you through the basics of mechanics... be prepared to use a lot your scientific calculator... and your mind.
By Margaret M L•
Jun 6, 2020
There is no real feedback for test questions. It is difficult to know if am major mistake is being made in understanding or if there is a math mistake or sig fig mistake. Also explanation of concepts are often missing. Too much is assumed for a beginner course. THe instructor does not seem to grasp the concept of scafolding.
By Sam W•
Dec 5, 2015
This requires a high level understanding of maths (highest high school level) especially SI, and exponents. It is not suitable for people with no background in maths or physics
By Patrick d D•
Jun 28, 2016
Few explanations, no feedback after doing things wrong.
By Vijay M•
Mar 25, 2021
Love the energy and enthusiasm of Prof. Joe Wolfe. The exercises and the solutions are really well chosen and teach a lot. This course doesn't use calculus, but teaches more Physics than some of the calculus courses and books out there.
I really hope you do a sequel on Electricity and Magnetism, or even one with experiments only along with explanations of why things work that way.
By Raf v d V•
Jul 21, 2016
By Jaydeep J D•
May 20, 2020
Truly amazing for the students aspiring in the field of science and in the real-life application. And also for those who want to revise the concepts of physics.
By RAJESH P G•
Apr 28, 2020
The course is very useful and is presented in a pleasant way so that we can understand the subject matter clearly and use them in solving real world problems.
By K.S.S.UDUPA•
Dec 30, 2018
I enjoyed this course. There are many interesting things to learn in this course.
By Bruce H•
Jul 28, 2020
The quizzes do not necessarily reflect material covered in the videos. Many more examples would be helpful as part of the videos to drive home the process for solving the problems. Also the computerized grading system does not allow for any deviation with the fill in the blank answers, My suggestion would be to have multiple choice questions.
By Yusuf M A•
Dec 23, 2021
Quizzes don;t even explain the solutions properly.
By GALENO, P (•
Mar 10, 2020
significant figures is annoying
By REYNOLD J L•
Sep 2, 2021
very hard
By Martin E•
Jun 11, 2020
This was an excellent course, brilliantly presented, well paced and with good supporting material. I was returning to the subject after a gap of several decades, for my own interest - despite my acquaintance with the material I still found myself stimulated and entertained! I would recommend a decent calculator and a big pile of paper to work things out. Thanks to Joe and the whole team.
By Zenarose M•
Nov 24, 2021
Such a brilliant course for anyone wanting to have more guidance with physics. It's jam-packed with questions and problems that is sure to enhance your skills for those. Furthermore, there wasn't a video where I was left with a question mark hovering above my head, which is a good thing. Overall, I really recommend this course for anyone interested in learning physics.
By Farhan A N•
Jun 7, 2020
The course is well-designed, articularly presented. It involved real-life problems and it inspired me to explore the topic in depth. In video quizzes help to think about a physical theory rather than just reading it out. If anyone is looking for a non-calculus based introduction to Newtonian mechanics, this course will not disappoint you.
By Sandra M J A•
Jul 7, 2018
Primera vez que usaré español en el curso. Es un muy buen curso, tiene buen nivel y, aunque demanda mucho tiempo, se aprende bastante. Tiene buen feedback de los quices y así se aprende antes de llegar al quiz final. Un curso recomendado para hacer un barrido por los temas iniciales de física, sin ser básico. Gracias equipo!
By RELLETA, J (•
Mar 13, 2020
Nice course to learn the study of motion in creative way. I like the learn-practice system in which there is a practice quiz every lesson you will watch. Although there is some part in the course that I feel boring, but I think it is part when you do not understand something. But, all in all, it is a great course.