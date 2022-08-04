This course is designed to be a fun and accessible introduction to the topic of systems theory. Systems theory describes a number of fundamental concepts that undergird a broad array of phenomena across many different social, political and natural arenas. It is from this broad applicability that the course derives its title: Pets (social), politics (political and economic) and Pandemics (natural).
Pets, Politics and PandemicsColumbia University
About this Course
What you will learn
Understand and apply intuitive concepts about abstract systems and system theoretical methods
Analyze things you may have been studying already for a while through new insights
Grapple with social justice issues, climate change, propaganda and disinformation, the origin of the unidirectionality of time
Skills you will gain
- Social Justice
- Education and Propaganda
- Systems Thinking
- equity and equality
- Climate Change
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started and Course Overview
1 video (Total 1 min), 4 readings
Life’s Problems, What Is a System, and Who Cares Anyway?
7 videos (Total 66 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Understanding Scientific Systems
12 videos (Total 84 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Applying What We Have Learned to Some Real World Situations
9 videos (Total 68 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
