Beginner Level

There is no prior knowledge required for this course. 

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

  • Understand and apply intuitive concepts about abstract systems and system theoretical methods

  • Analyze things you may have been studying already for a while through new insights

  • Grapple with social justice issues, climate change, propaganda and disinformation, the origin of the unidirectionality of time

  • Social Justice
  • Education and Propaganda
  • Systems Thinking
  • equity and equality
  • Climate Change
Beginner Level

There is no prior knowledge required for this course. 

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Columbia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
Getting Started and Course Overview

Week 2
Life’s Problems, What Is a System, and Who Cares Anyway?

Week 3
Understanding Scientific Systems

Week 4
Applying What We Have Learned to Some Real World Situations

