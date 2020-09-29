About this Course

4,521 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Animals and Society Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Demonstrate knowledge of how animals serve as symbols and metaphors in the media

  • Summarize the practices and interactions that allow for human-animal relationships

  • Identify the major factors that lead to animal abuse

  • Represent instances of human-wildlife conflict

Skills you will gain

  • Animal welfare
  • Sociological concepts
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Animals and Society Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Thinking with Animals

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Close Relationships

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

The Dark Side

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Wild(life) Encounters

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ANIMALS, SELF, AND SOCIETY

View all reviews

About the Animals and Society Specialization

Animals and Society

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder