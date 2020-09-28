Chevron Left
Back to Animals, Self, and Society

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Animals, Self, and Society by University of Colorado Boulder

4.7
stars
78 ratings
22 reviews

About the Course

This course explores how animals and people are situated within the web of structures and connections known as “society.” Module 1 considers some of the key symbolic roles that animals play in society by investigating the practice of “thinking with animals.” We investigate how people construct different meanings of animals and the implications these meanings have for both animals and humans. You will gain first-hand experience of this by analyzing how animals are represented in the media. Modules 2 and 3 investigate human-animal relationships, including those that involve suffering as well as those that are beneficial. Although many people describe their pets as friends or family members, Module 2 takes a deeper dive into what constitutes friendship and family membership where other species are concerned. Module 3 examines the dark side of these relationships, focusing on animal abuse and its relationship to domestic violence. Module 4 focuses on people’s encounters with those animals outside the boundaries of the home and the farm. The way people understand and regard the species commonly considered “wild” shapes the treatment and moral status of these animals....

Top reviews

CW

Jan 4, 2022

This specialization covers interation between ourselves as a human and other species.It will challenge your thinking and beliefs. Well worth taking even if it is not in your normal area of interest.

JL

Nov 21, 2020

A really great course, easy to follow lectures and great information! I had a really fun time with it, and the peer graded assignment really solidified what I had learnt. I definitely recommend! :)

Filter by:

1 - 23 of 23 Reviews for Animals, Self, and Society

By GUIDO F K

Sep 28, 2020

Leslie Irvine was an excellent teacher. Even though the classes were short, the information was detailed and I learned a lot of different aspects of the animals sorrounding our current society that I had never considered before.

By Cynthia W

Jan 5, 2022

T​his specialization covers interation between ourselves as a human and other species.It will challenge your thinking and beliefs. Well worth taking even if it is not in your normal area of interest.

By Wendy J P

Feb 14, 2021

Awesome course! Learned a lot. Very interesting and easy to learn from. Educational. I am studying to be a vet tech and this will be a valuable course on my resume.

By Rijita M

Nov 19, 2020

very informative and highly reccomended for anyone in the field of human and animals dyad.

By Marcnel J

Sep 25, 2020

Easy to follow and understand.

By Winston A W

Sep 24, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Jen A G

Dec 14, 2020

love the instructor!

By Reshob R

Sep 29, 2020

This course provides a lot of examples regarding human and animal relationships. It also encourages us to question the philosophical, psychological, and moral implications regarding human-animal interactions along with racialization and genderization of animals.

By Rhyki W

Sep 28, 2020

I don't think that peer-review assignments ought to weigh on our grades, as I have encountered peers not testing my reference links or actually reading submissions which ended up resulting in a non-passing score.

By Osama A M

Oct 30, 2021

Need Graphics, & Pictures in Lecture

By Jessica L

Nov 22, 2020

A really great course, easy to follow lectures and great information! I had a really fun time with it, and the peer graded assignment really solidified what I had learnt. I definitely recommend! :)

By Maria C

Dec 17, 2020

It's a very nice, full of information course. I think everyone should lay an eye on this course and learn critical information about animals.

By Brenda L

Sep 29, 2020

Excellent course. Thoroughly enjoyed it. Lots of very good information!!

By Melike N D

Dec 29, 2020

It was a very productive course

Congratulations !!!

By W O

Jan 17, 2021

The course was great and challenging

By Aizhan S

Sep 30, 2020

Very useful course

By Camilo A M E

Jan 18, 2021

Very informative!

By VICTOR D R B

Jun 21, 2021

excelente curso

By S S

Mar 20, 2021

easy and fun

By Kathy A M

May 13, 2022

Course is very informative. WARNING - If you sign up as audit, it will noe let you complete unless you upgrade to paid certificate course.

By Fatima A K

Jul 7, 2021

very informative course

By Ewurajei

Feb 12, 2021

Really worth it.

By Jose J P U

Dec 17, 2021

Very good content, but the lecturer just reads everything throughout the whole course, there is no graphic or visual explanation and the content becomes hard to digest.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder