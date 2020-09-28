CW
Jan 4, 2022
This specialization covers interation between ourselves as a human and other species.It will challenge your thinking and beliefs. Well worth taking even if it is not in your normal area of interest.
JL
Nov 21, 2020
A really great course, easy to follow lectures and great information! I had a really fun time with it, and the peer graded assignment really solidified what I had learnt. I definitely recommend! :)
By GUIDO F K•
Sep 28, 2020
Leslie Irvine was an excellent teacher. Even though the classes were short, the information was detailed and I learned a lot of different aspects of the animals sorrounding our current society that I had never considered before.
By Cynthia W•
Jan 5, 2022
This specialization covers interation between ourselves as a human and other species.It will challenge your thinking and beliefs. Well worth taking even if it is not in your normal area of interest.
By Wendy J P•
Feb 14, 2021
Awesome course! Learned a lot. Very interesting and easy to learn from. Educational. I am studying to be a vet tech and this will be a valuable course on my resume.
By Rijita M•
Nov 19, 2020
very informative and highly reccomended for anyone in the field of human and animals dyad.
By Marcnel J•
Sep 25, 2020
Easy to follow and understand.
By Winston A W•
Sep 24, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Jen A G•
Dec 14, 2020
love the instructor!
By Reshob R•
Sep 29, 2020
This course provides a lot of examples regarding human and animal relationships. It also encourages us to question the philosophical, psychological, and moral implications regarding human-animal interactions along with racialization and genderization of animals.
By Rhyki W•
Sep 28, 2020
I don't think that peer-review assignments ought to weigh on our grades, as I have encountered peers not testing my reference links or actually reading submissions which ended up resulting in a non-passing score.
By Osama A M•
Oct 30, 2021
Need Graphics, & Pictures in Lecture
By Jessica L•
Nov 22, 2020
A really great course, easy to follow lectures and great information! I had a really fun time with it, and the peer graded assignment really solidified what I had learnt. I definitely recommend! :)
By Maria C•
Dec 17, 2020
It's a very nice, full of information course. I think everyone should lay an eye on this course and learn critical information about animals.
By Brenda L•
Sep 29, 2020
Excellent course. Thoroughly enjoyed it. Lots of very good information!!
By Melike N D•
Dec 29, 2020
It was a very productive course
Congratulations !!!
By W O•
Jan 17, 2021
The course was great and challenging
By Aizhan S•
Sep 30, 2020
Very useful course
By Camilo A M E•
Jan 18, 2021
Very informative!
By VICTOR D R B•
Jun 21, 2021
excelente curso
By S S•
Mar 20, 2021
easy and fun
By Kathy A M•
May 13, 2022
Course is very informative. WARNING - If you sign up as audit, it will noe let you complete unless you upgrade to paid certificate course.
By Fatima A K•
Jul 7, 2021
very informative course
By Ewurajei•
Feb 12, 2021
Really worth it.
By Jose J P U•
Dec 17, 2021
Very good content, but the lecturer just reads everything throughout the whole course, there is no graphic or visual explanation and the content becomes hard to digest.