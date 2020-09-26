About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Animals and Society Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe components of the core self found in dogs and cats.

  • Summarize how research on emotions in animals challenges anthropocentrism

  •  Distinguish between animal welfare and animal rights positions.

  •  Evaluate studies of the influence of animals on human health and well being.

Skills you will gain

  • Animal welfare
  • Sociological concepts
Course 3 of 3 in the
Animals and Society Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Healing

5 videos (Total 35 min)
Week 2

Selfhood

4 videos (Total 36 min)
Week 3

Animal Rights

4 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Animals and Society Specialization

Animals and Society

