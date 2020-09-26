In this course, we explore how mainstream understandings of animals and human-animal relationships have changed in recent years. Module 1 focuses on the roles of animals in human physical health and psychological well being. Module 2 explores animal selfhood, particularly in light of their inability to use spoken language. Finally, Module 3 examines some of the collective efforts undertaken when the treatment or use of animals comes to be seen as inhumane, immoral, and worthy of ameliorative social action.
Describe components of the core self found in dogs and cats.
Summarize how research on emotions in animals challenges anthropocentrism
Distinguish between animal welfare and animal rights positions.
Evaluate studies of the influence of animals on human health and well being.
- Animal welfare
- Sociological concepts
University of Colorado Boulder
Healing
In this module, you will examine the role of animals in human health well being.
Selfhood
In this module, you will critique conventional perspectives on animals as lacking inner lives and consider evidence of emotions and a sense of self among animals.
Animal Rights
In this module, you will explore how ideas about the moral status of animals support claims for better welfare or rights.
This class sheds a light on research, data and history of a discipline not central enough as it should be. Thank you
Very informative course. Enjoyed the journey! The changing perception of animals is explained nicely.
This is a really good introductory course for those wanting to delve into the world of Human-Animal Interactions research and practice.
Was fun and offered a foundation to be used in further studies.
Animals matter for human existence in so many ways that it is difficult to imagine the entity we call “society” without them. They figure heavily in our language, food, clothing, family structure, economy, education, entertainment, science, recreation, and other areas of social life. In this specialization, we will investigate a range of topics, many of them controversial. Although this is a sociology course, the field of human-animal studies is interdisciplinary. Many of the suggested readings come from fields outside of sociology, but this specialization emphasizes their sociological relevance throughout each course.
