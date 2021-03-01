CS
Feb 14, 2021
This is a really good introductory course for those wanting to delve into the world of Human-Animal Interactions research and practice.
DN
Sep 26, 2020
This class sheds a light on research, data and history of a discipline not central enough as it should be. Thank you
By Jeru J•
Mar 1, 2021
Thank you for a well curated and informative course. It is evident the instructor is genuine in her interest to help students learn new concepts. It is has given me new insights as well resources for a deeper dive.
By Caressa L S•
Feb 14, 2021
By Danit N•
Sep 27, 2020
By Reshob R•
Oct 14, 2020
Very informative course. Enjoyed the journey! The changing perception of animals is explained nicely.
By Marcnel J•
Oct 2, 2020
Was fun and offered a foundation to be used in further studies.
By Camilo A M E•
Mar 13, 2021
Excelent course, I really learn a lot! Thank you!
By Winston A W•
Sep 29, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Evaluation R•
Sep 29, 2021
fabulous
By Kathy A M•
May 16, 2022
Course is excellent, but cannot be completed until upgrade to certificate. I signed up as "audit". Won't allow for completion w/o paying for certificate. Is not free course as stated.