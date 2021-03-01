Chevron Left
In this course, we explore how mainstream understandings of animals and human-animal relationships have changed in recent years. Module 1 focuses on the roles of animals in human physical health and psychological well being. Module 2 explores animal selfhood, particularly in light of their inability to use spoken language. Finally, Module 3 examines some of the collective efforts undertaken when the treatment or use of animals comes to be seen as inhumane, immoral, and worthy of ameliorative social action....

CS

Feb 14, 2021

This is a really good introductory course for those wanting to delve into the world of Human-Animal Interactions research and practice.

DN

Sep 26, 2020

This class sheds a light on research, data and history of a discipline not central enough as it should be. Thank you

By Jeru J

Mar 1, 2021

Thank you for a well curated and informative course. It is evident the instructor is genuine in her interest to help students learn new concepts. It is has given me new insights as well resources for a deeper dive.

By Caressa L S

Feb 14, 2021

By Danit N

Sep 27, 2020

By Reshob R

Oct 14, 2020

Very informative course. Enjoyed the journey! The changing perception of animals is explained nicely.

By Marcnel J

Oct 2, 2020

Was fun and offered a foundation to be used in further studies.

By Camilo A M E

Mar 13, 2021

Excelent course, I really learn a lot! Thank you!

By Winston A W

Sep 29, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Evaluation R

Sep 29, 2021

fabulous

By Kathy A M

May 16, 2022

Course is excellent, but cannot be completed until upgrade to certificate. I signed up as "audit". Won't allow for completion w/o paying for certificate. Is not free course as stated.

