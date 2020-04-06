About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Animal
  • Animal Behavior
  • Veterinary
  • Dog
Offered by

The University of Edinburgh

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction to the Course

3 videos (Total 12 min), 5 readings
Week 2

What is Animal Welfare and Why Does it Matter?

5 videos (Total 25 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3

What We Can Measure We Can Manage

6 videos (Total 49 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4

The Truth About Dogs and Cats

12 videos (Total 70 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

