Animal welfare has been described as a complex, multi-faceted public policy issue which includes important scientific, ethical, and other dimensions. Improving our understanding of animal welfare, involves the fascinating study of animal behavior as well as the challenge of accessing the emotions of animals.
The University of Edinburgh
Since 1583 the University of Edinburgh has been at the forefront of innovation in education and research. Ranked 20th in the world, we have been an international leader in online learning since our first online degree launched in 2005. As part of our commitment to making learning accessible to all, we offer free courses in a variety of subjects including philosophy, health, animal welfare and STEM courses, all designed to build the skills of the global community.
Introduction to the Course
In this module we'll tell you who we are, what this course is about, how you can use this course to learn more about animal behaviour and welfare, and how you can earn a certificate.
What is Animal Welfare and Why Does it Matter?
Introduction, History and Concepts of Animal Welfare
What We Can Measure We Can Manage
Animal Behaviour and Animal Welfare Assessment
The Truth About Dogs and Cats
Practical Animal Welfare: Companion Animal Welfare
Very informative and interesting, I enjoyed every section and found them incredibly eye-opening. I found the lecturers very knowledgeable and well versed in what they are speaking about.
Thank all for the great opportunity to learn about Animal Behaviour and welfare. This course helped me to understand many unknown facts about animal welfare and how to work for welfare of animals.
Course is quite interesting and useful to work in welfare organisation and also it teach us that animals have also emotions and they are part of our life ,so we should care of them. Thanks.
Very amazing corse, my knowledge has increase after i took this course, i have desire to apply Doctoral Degree in University of Edinburgh, i hope i have a chance to study in there :)
