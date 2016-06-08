About this Course

15,750 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Edinburgh

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(7,828 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

18 minutes to complete

Getting Started

18 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading
2 hours to complete

Introduction to Animal Behaviour: Domestication, Behaviour Development and Learning, the Senses

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 28 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Behaviour Patterns of Chickens, Part 1

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 32 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Behaviour Patterns of Chickens, Part 2

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 40 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

What is chicken welfare? Defining "welfare", ethical obligations, and welfare standards

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 16 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CHICKEN BEHAVIOUR AND WELFARE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder