What is your cat revealing to you when she purrs? What is your dog expressing when he yawns or wags his tail? Understanding your cat and dog’s behaviour and the way they communicate with you, will enable you to better understand their needs and strengthen your relationship with them.
The University of Edinburgh
Since 1583 the University of Edinburgh has been at the forefront of innovation in education and research. Ranked 20th in the world, we have been an international leader in online learning since our first online degree launched in 2005. As part of our commitment to making learning accessible to all, we offer free courses in a variety of subjects including philosophy, health, animal welfare and STEM courses, all designed to build the skills of the global community.
The Appliance of Science
In week 1, we provide 'an insight into cats and dogs behaviour: through their eyes'. We will explore cats and dogs of the world and ask you what you cat and dog mean to you, as well as what you feel is important to your cat and dog. At the end of the week, you will be able to complete the first of the graded quizzes. We hope you enjoy the MOOC as much as we have enjoyed making it!
Ethology
In week 2, we will we explore ethology, which is the scientific and objective study of non-human animal behaviour, rather than human behaviour, and usually with a focus on behaviour under natural conditions. There will also be an opportunity to look at different breeds of cats and dogs and some of the possible issues that arise from breeding. At the end of the week, you will be able to complete the second of the graded quizzes.
Sense and Sensibility
In week 3, we aim to explore cat and dog sensory capabilities and how they interact with their world. We will explore how our cats and dogs communicate with us and each other. We will also examine how their specific senses work and how they use these to operate effectively such as to solve problems, hunt, and play. At the end of the week, you will be able to complete the third of the graded quizzes.
Living with humans
In week 4, we explore the domestic environment and how our cats and dogs adjust to this (or not). We will also discuss what behaviours may arise due to the unrealistic expectations that we may impose on our pets. The videos this week, will help you recognise the signs of fear, frustration, and anxiety, as well as other behavioural problems in cats and dogs. At the end of the week, you will be able to complete the fourth graded quiz.
I am enjoying this course and am learning quite a bit. Behavior is one of my main interests as a trainer as I think understanding it helps to design training and living programs for the animal.
The course was very informative and taught in a way that those not familiar with cats and/or dogs would understand. They offered real solutions to antiquated ways of addressing behavior issues.
The questions that were just selecting breeds was the only negative part. They did not discuss those breeds in the videos. Otherwise, I enjoyed the class. I would give 4.5 stars if I could.
After going through the course, I am able to better recognise the behaviour of my pet and able to understand what they feel. This is definitely going to help better communicate with them.
