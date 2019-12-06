About this Course

24,764 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Animal
  • Behavior Problems Diagnosis And Treatment
  • Animal Behavior
  • Dog
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Edinburgh

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(13,776 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The Appliance of Science

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 32 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Ethology

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 77 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Sense and Sensibility

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 44 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Living with humans

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 57 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE TRUTH ABOUT CATS AND DOGS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder