Hayley qualified as a veterinary nurse through the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons in 1999. She spent 7 years in mixed animal practice in Derbyshire before leaving England in 2006 to work for animal welfare charity ‘Animals Asia’ with Asiatic black bears rescued from the bile farming industry in China. She also ran dog shelter management projects in the three years she was there for dogs misplaced in the Sichuan earthquake of 2008 and dogs rescued from illegal dog meat traders. In 2012 she moved to Scotland to take up a new position as a Welfare and Anaesthesia veterinary nurse for the University of Edinburgh. Hayley is part of the anaesthesia team and is responsible for training veterinary students and nurses in all aspects of anaesthesia, handling, inpatient care and pain management at the teaching hospital of the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies. Hayley also teaches animal welfare, nursing and clinical skills to veterinary students in developing countries for the Jeanne Marchig International Centre for Animal Welfare Education. Her focus is on improving veterinary education through excellence in patient care and also promoting humane alternatives to live animals in veterinary education. Hayley has been involved in many clinical skills workshops in veterinary teaching schools in Asia and Eastern Europe and is in the process of helping two vet schools in Sri Lanka and India set up their first ever veterinary nurse training programme. Hayley is the first veterinary nurse to sit on BSAVA’s International Affairs Committee and has won several awards for her commitment to improving animal welfare through veterinary nursing including The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeon’s Golden Jubilee She has a little dog called Stewart who was rescued from the illegal dog meat trade in Thailand and who Hayley met when she was volunteering at a rescue shelter there in 2013.