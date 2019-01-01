Profile

Dr Amy Miele

Lecturer in Clinical Animal Behaviour

    Amy graduated from the University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies in 2006 and returned to carry out her PhD after spending 5 years in general practice. She undertook postgraduate training in Clinical Animal Behaviour (CAB) in 2010 and has 6 years of experience providing a companion animal behaviour referral service (dogs and cats) to local veterinary practices. She joined the Jeanne Marchig International Centre for Animal Welfare Education last year, and oversees undergraduate and postrgraduate CAB teaching, alongside her veterinary behaviour referal consultations. She enjoys spending any spare time that she has with her husband and young daughter. Then of course there is her Springer Spaniel, Louie, and Burmese cross, Stanley, who you will no doubt notice popping up throughout the lecture material!

    The Truth About Cats and Dogs

